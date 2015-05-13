A fabulous home in Amritsar full of surprise!

Today we would like to take you on a tour of a fabulous home in Amritsar. We will feature two unique bedrooms, an awesome kitchen, a radiant puja room, and a luxurious lounge in this tour. The interior design of this house is a mix of casual, industrial, minimalist, and elegant; making it interesting and unique.

Let's browse through some of these beautiful pictures of this fab home in Amritsar, and be inspired by its beauty and function. Let's check out the beautiful creations of Tuli Architects and Engineers, based in Amritsar.