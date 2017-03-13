How to design the ideal facade?

Whether you are designing your new home or want to remodel the home in which you currently live, the facade is one of the key elements of architectural design. It is the letter of introduction of your home to the outside world. There are also several practical points to consider so that you can get the most out of it.

The first step is to define the style of your facade to match the look of your home whether modern, minimalist or colonial. There are also certain aspects that we will review in this article as security, functionality and lighting that are important to consider for the design of your facade.