7 modern wooden shelves to make in your house

Regardless of the style of your home's interior, it is always necessary to have adequate storage space at home. Closets are useful items, however, they are not an element that can easily adapt to all rooms in the house, instead, floating shelves are a decorative and functional element that you can find in any space (even inside the closet! )
Let's take a look at these spectacular and original designs of floating shelves, perfect to hide objects or to decorate and proudly display your most precious possessions.
Like the rings of a chain, these shelves are interlaced and connected to each other to form a unique element that allows one to store objects both inside and at the top of its surface. It's also possible to incorporate lights at the bottom of these shelves. These floating shelves are modern and abstract, the perfect design for decorating the walls of a living room or bedroom.
In addition to fulfilling its primary function (storage), this ingenious design was not satisfied with just being a decorative piece in the environment. With a massive U- shaped structure, the large shelf houses a floating seat with cushions included to complement the social area of the living room. It also includes recessed lights at the bottom to provide a mystical and ethereal touch to the design.
Certain patterns and shapes manage to capture attention immediately and add interest to any space. In this image, we see how a composition of solid and hollow hexagons form the area of shelves of this dining room, being an incredible piece and protagonist within this environment. The modular design of these floating shelves allow you to assemble and disassemble them at your whim.
Whether in the children's room or in the study, we will always have small, easy-to-lose things that need a suitable space, and that is always within everyone's reach. This great example shows how a repetitive objective generates a constant rhythm in the wall without having to create a linear and infinite shelf, being able to separate more easily the various elements to be stored. Play with the sizes, colors and textures of each of the shelves for a more eclectic look.
It is indisputable that the entertainment center of the home is one of the places where things tend to get messy. From movies, to playback devices and their various remote controls; all this needs to be in its place to avoid chaos and disaster. This example of shelves, by Ebeesdecor shows a combination and contrast of materials that complement each other and create a totally custom design located just below the TV. Looking light and minimalist, it's an ideal model to hide the cables of all the devices that are usually placed next to the TV.
The best thing about floating shelves is that you can create the design, color and shape that you like and meet your needs. A simple way to combine many applications in a single module is to create several elements that you can stack or fit in a modular way to accommodate in each of them a different element that suits it. Whether it's gypsum, wood or glass shelves, any design and shape will look great if installed asymmetrically to add movement and dynamism to the composition.
We hope you're inspired to create your own unique design of floating shelves for your home now.
