12 Floral vinyls to decorate the walls of your house

The innovations in the field of vinyl with digital technology have achieved spectacular results that are visible in residential and commercial buildings. Attractive designs and layouts available in vinyl are used on varied surfaces as it is sold with easy to apply adhesives. Every part of the house can be converted from dull to colorful and charming or from classic to a more eclectic design with the help of vinyl designs on walls and furniture surfaces.

In this ideabook we shall be looking at various floral designs that are available in vinyl prints that can be used as wall papers and stickers to add patterns and designs to walls. As several of these options are in 3D owners can enjoy sensation of movement in the designs.