15 ideas to illuminate the walls of your home

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
To illuminate means to light up the area to make it lucid or clear. Illuminating an area is to be taken seriously as it changes the entire environment. Lighting is not just putting a bulb in a socket. When illuminating an area we must consider its shape, size and the element that composes it. What to hide and what to focus, lights plays an important role in the décor of a home.

In this idea book, our focus is to enhance the beauty of our home by illuminating the walls. Walls, it is the basic structure of any house. But the entire décor of the house depends on it. We tend to design our house considering the walls. Isn’t it so? Let’s get some ideas from these 15 images and illuminate the walls of your home. It will change the look of your home and make your evening special.

​Have clarity about what you want to illuminate

Living Room Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored interiordesign,interiors,interiordesorators,residential interior,penthouseinvadodara
Saar Interior Design

Living Room

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

Half of your job is done if you have the clarity about what you want to highlight. In this image our focus is to highlight the textured wall and the beautiful painting hanging on it. Even the hanging lamps are creating a beautiful reflection on the walls.

​The warmth of yellow light

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

The glows from yellow lights are warm, calm, romantic and intimate. Try it in the private spaces of your home and feel the difference.

​Mysterious source of light

Kubik Aqua, Anapoima, Colombia, Kubik Lab Kubik Lab Modern style bedroom
Kubik Lab

Kubik Lab
Kubik Lab
Kubik Lab

It’s a beautiful way to illuminate the wall. Lights emancipating from a hidden source is looking mysterious and appealing.

​Textured lighting

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a beautiful textured wall, use the light source to highlight this aspect of the wall. It will create a drama on the wall.

​Alternate lighting source

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Alternate the light source for a richer, brighter and interesting effect on the whole space. Here the light from the chandelier and from the recesses of the wall is creating a harmony in the space.

​Lighting the niches

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have wall shelves or niches on the walls, use a light source to highlight each niche and the artefacts kept there.


​Artistically simple lamps

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Choosing the right lamps that goes well with the interior of your house is very important. Artistically designed simple lamps will surely raise curiosity. Be ready for admiration.

​Highlight to unravel the beauty

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Sometimes highlighting can make a simple thing look special. However, some extra brightness is always welcome.

​Frame it right

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Can you capture the light and stop it from spreading? No! But you can frame it and give a direction to it to make your wall look amazing.

​Let the lights brighten up the space

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Play with the lights in a space, somewhere keep it dim and somewhere make it bright. The contrasting lights will create a magic.

​Illuminating the floor

RESIDENCIA SAVOTINO, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern walls & floors
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

It will create a dramatic effect, especially if it is the stone walls. This type of lighting will be subdued, but will make intense shadows.

​Illuminating and highlighting the furniture

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern style bedroom
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Place a few lights to illuminate your favorite piece of furniture. But arrange it so that indirectly the beautiful wall behind it gets highlighted.

​Shining little tiny lamps

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

It is usually believed that little lamps are just a decoration piece. But if placed aesthetically, it is enough to lift up your mood. Apart from this, it is versatile and consumes less power.

​Illuminating it indirectly

Residence For Captain Nikhil Kanetkar and Ashwini Kanetkar, Navmiti Designs Navmiti Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,Wood,Shade,Flooring,Rectangle,Line,Floor,Beige,Tints and shades,Hardwood
Navmiti Designs

Residence For Captain Nikhil Kanetkar and Ashwini Kanetkar

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

Till now we have tried direct lighting. Now try to illuminate the wall indirectly. It looks sensational.

​Extremely direct illumination

homify Modern living room Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lights coming from direct sources without any disguise or hiding can brighten the walls and make your evening romantic. Try it to believe it!

For more lighting ideas you may visit: 10 simple lighting ideas to make your evening special

Wooden warmth and modern elegance in an apartment in Mangalore
Which lighting idea will you adopt for your home? Please leave your comments.


