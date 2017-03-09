15 ideas to illuminate the walls of your home

To illuminate means to light up the area to make it lucid or clear. Illuminating an area is to be taken seriously as it changes the entire environment. Lighting is not just putting a bulb in a socket. When illuminating an area we must consider its shape, size and the element that composes it. What to hide and what to focus, lights plays an important role in the décor of a home.

In this idea book, our focus is to enhance the beauty of our home by illuminating the walls. Walls, it is the basic structure of any house. But the entire décor of the house depends on it. We tend to design our house considering the walls. Isn’t it so? Let’s get some ideas from these 15 images and illuminate the walls of your home. It will change the look of your home and make your evening special.