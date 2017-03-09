15 ideas to illuminate the walls of your home

To illuminate means to light up the area to make it lucid or clear. Illuminating an area is to be taken seriously as it changes the entire environment. Lighting is not just putting a bulb in a socket. When illuminating an area we must consider its shape, size and the element that composes it. What to hide and what to focus, lights plays an important role in the décor of a home.
In this idea book, our focus is to enhance the beauty of our home by illuminating the walls. Walls, it is the basic structure of any house. But the entire décor of the house depends on it. We tend to design our house considering the walls. Isn’t it so? Let’s get some ideas from these 15 images and illuminate the walls of your home. It will change the look of your home and make your evening special.
Half of your job is done if you have the clarity about what you want to highlight. In this image our focus is to highlight the textured wall and the beautiful painting hanging on it. Even the hanging lamps are creating a beautiful reflection on the walls.
The glows from yellow lights are warm, calm, romantic and intimate. Try it in the private spaces of your home and feel the difference.
It’s a beautiful way to illuminate the wall. Lights emancipating from a hidden source is looking mysterious and appealing.
If you have a beautiful textured wall, use the light source to highlight this aspect of the wall. It will create a drama on the wall.
Alternate the light source for a richer, brighter and interesting effect on the whole space. Here the light from the chandelier and from the recesses of the wall is creating a harmony in the space.
If you have wall shelves or niches on the walls, use a light source to highlight each niche and the artefacts kept there.
Choosing the right lamps that goes well with the interior of your house is very important. Artistically designed simple lamps will surely raise curiosity. Be ready for admiration.
Sometimes highlighting can make a simple thing look special. However, some extra brightness is always welcome.
Can you capture the light and stop it from spreading? No! But you can frame it and give a direction to it to make your wall look amazing.
Play with the lights in a space, somewhere keep it dim and somewhere make it bright. The contrasting lights will create a magic.
It will create a dramatic effect, especially if it is the stone walls. This type of lighting will be subdued, but will make intense shadows.
Place a few lights to illuminate your favorite piece of furniture. But arrange it so that indirectly the beautiful wall behind it gets highlighted.
It is usually believed that little lamps are just a decoration piece. But if placed aesthetically, it is enough to lift up your mood. Apart from this, it is versatile and consumes less power.
Till now we have tried direct lighting. Now try to illuminate the wall indirectly. It looks sensational.
Lights coming from direct sources without any disguise or hiding can brighten the walls and make your evening romantic. Try it to believe it!
