5 Stunning industrial decor ideas

The word industrial may cling as a harsh and cold adjective, but nowadays it has become the opposite of the aforementioned statement: an industrial decor will expose a bare and a quite charming atmosphere. There is much concrete, steel or any kind of metal, brick materials that are utilised when opting for an industrial design. Bare walls and stoic beams bring grandeur and a pleasing vibe to any home. Here are some beautiful industrial inspirations.
This picture of a loft space and its mezzanine is a lovely way to soften brick, steel and concrete that are usually present in an industrial design space. Here, the use of agreeable creamy eggshell white creates a peaceful atmosphere. There is a contemporary and delicate ceiling lamp that hangs stunningly over the living room area and the inclusion of a pink flowering tree is also a great way to enliven any room.
This image shows an uncluttered office space with much breathability which is due to the efficient use of the space. This room is an ideal area for brainstorming and working away. The bare concrete walls give depth and sober charm to this office, and so does the amazing overhead bird cage ceiling light. Also, the designer, CO:Interior, has implemented storage options by using a metal shelf next to the lush plant and by installing what look like pipes over the desk to store books. This office space breathe serenity.
This kitchen and dining room shows that an industrial decor can be blended marvellously with a modern twist. The concrete walls, ceiling and steel ventilation shafts represent what industrial style is. Then, a few splashes of vibrant colours such as cobalt blue and lively ruby red which bring a high-spirited feel to this open air space. Industrial charm is what this room is about.
An industrial design can always be used in all its glory in a bathroom as shown in this picture. A wide and comfortable bathtub sits stoically in a corner of the bathroom and the many different shades of grey bring calm and serenity to this room. The bare concrete walls look like they are made of marble which are in perfect harmony with the stylish metal accents of this room.
This open air mezzanine is inviting since it is so well lit with the natural light streaming through the room. One can lounge away the hours here while enjoying some sunlight and the view outside. The strong metal beams that crown the space are like the skeleton of this building, they bring structure and beauty to this open air environment.