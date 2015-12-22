5 Stunning industrial decor ideas

This image shows an uncluttered office space with much breathability which is due to the efficient use of the space. This room is an ideal area for brainstorming and working away. The bare concrete walls give depth and sober charm to this office, and so does the amazing overhead bird cage ceiling light. Also, the designer, CO:Interior, has implemented storage options by using a metal shelf next to the lush plant and by installing what look like pipes over the desk to store books. This office space breathe serenity.