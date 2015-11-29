Upcycle waste plywood into trendy home furniture

Upcycling is another word for recycling in which leftovers from making an item are used to make other useful byproducts that creates environmental value. While making furniture and designing windows, doors along with in-wall cupboards for home, small pieces of wood get wasted which usually gets thrown away. Upcycling waste furniture into creative products will help to save money and trees while protecting the environment from garbage. Upcycling furniture requires creativity and ability to spot the diamond among stones that can help to create a piece of timeless jewelry. A creative genius is able to visualize the end product by looking at wooden components available before him. To create a product that is environmentally sustainable requires imagination and positive approach that can find use for a broken piece of driftwood on the beach. Upcycling a product is sustainable only if it can be recycled and that can be achieved if final product is made of similar components. To continue the ongoing trend for reduce, reuse and recycle, the designers at Homify have built sustainable pieces of furniture from waste plywood that can add vitality to your home.
In today's fast paced world where making money is as easy as spending it due to credit cards it is more convenient to buy new items instead of trying to repair broken or torn items. Who would believe that this much needed rustic style kitchen cabinet was designed out of an old dining table that was on its way to closest landfill ? Instead of letting the table rot in neglect the artist has used every single piece of wood that could be recovered to design this artistic cabinet.
The back is made of a thick piece of wood and the sides have been given a slightly curvaceous angle for a retro vibe. Storage space has been created in every level by keeping a plank above the shelves and between them to store small and large bottles and jars. The table leg has been cleverly used to make a hanger for the cups and save space on the counter.
Throwing away packing boxes after shifting to a new place is a sheer waste of resources as homeowner does not want them around the premises and packaging company rarely take them back. While making garden stools and benches out of discarded plywood is a good idea it may not be possible if the wood is of inferior quality. Few people would forsake the freedom of swinging in the open air on a wide swing under the tree to sitting at home. So why not design a sturdy swing from plywood discarded as packing box cover by tying strong ropes to its edges and letting it hang from the roof beams or strong branches of a tree? The swing shown in this picture may look a little rustic but the strong plywood with thick strips of wood across it is strong enough to support an adult.
A bookshelf is an essential piece of furniture in the house and should be there in every bedroom to maintain habit of reading. An artistically designed bookshelf can enhance the aesthetic beauty of a room while holding the precious collection of books, CD’s, DVD’s and other reading materials. Leftover flat plywood pieces are ideal for designing bookshelves as these are inexpensive and can be discarded or made into packing box when you move from one home to another.
Books tend to attract insects like silverfish, spiders and cockroaches so keeping a bookshelf in an airy place with plenty of sunshine will help to keep books for a longer period. This unusual book shelf designed like a pigeonhole without a rear support is the reclaimed door of a display case. As the display case was part of a wall which was to be remodeled, its wooden door had to be discarded. After a fresh coat of white paint the door is ready to be used as a bookshelf with small and large nooks to hold books.
People that like tinkering around with old pieces of wood to make small furniture pieces love to play around with a large planks of wood to fix a broken window or stool leg or to create storage spaces like these. Shelves and cabinets play an important role in every house to essentials and keep them in a safe place. These can be either be created by leaving spaces within walls during construction or by creating complete wooden or metal cabinets and fitting them on walls.
The aesthetic cabinet design created by BjornKarlsson Furniture was crafted out of leftover plywood pieces from designing the cabinets below the kitchen counter. In wall spaces were created during construction itself but these were framed and given doors with metal accents at a later stage. Silver accents on the frame and silver handle give a fillip to white walls of the kitchen.
Stools are handy objects of furniture that can be used anywhere in the house for a variety of jobs like serving coffee, keeping books and magazines, bedside table and even in the kitchen as a stepping stool to reach out towards higher shelves. Depending on the purpose for which it is likely to be used create a stool that is aesthetically pleasing from leftover plywood by painting or giving it a shiny coat of veneer. This rough looking low stool that has been created out of old pieces of wood and broken furniture has a mismatched appearance and is not suited for living room but can be used in the kitchen and dining area as a footstool or a stepping stool as the strong lets can take on heavy weights. If the counter of this table is covered with a colorful table cloth or rug it can even be used as nightstand to hold objects like spectacles, bottle of water, wristwatch, medicines etc.
People that love to work in their gardens are always forced to carry stools and chairs when they work outside as most furniture is not weather proof. If a worktable made of rejected wood planks is set up in any corner of the garden it can become a handy place for people to sit out too without worrying about carrying it inside every time. Tired of taking furniture in and out of the garden every time? Then it is time to design some permanent fixtures in the garden that will make the place more livable and you can spend more time in the green zone.
Upcycle old metal chairs with broken or torn seats by attaching discarded pieces of planks or wood blocks from furniture stores and use in the garden for several years. This solid worktable can be used for creating
Creating a new piece of furniture from discarded plywood looks good only if it is given a fresh coat of paint. During reconstruction of a fresh piece of furniture from different pieces of plywood one is faced with a discolored furniture. Most reclaimed and vintage pieces of furniture that are picked up from garage sales or attics have to be repainted again to restore cleanliness and order. This attractive table that has been created out of an old stool and a plank of plywood from a broken chair back is discolored and mismatched.
To create a synchronized structure the table top and the leg have to be given a single coat of paint which will improve its aesthetic appearance. Sometimes furniture is restored without applying a fresh coat of paint on the final product to give it a distressed look called shabby chic.
