Upcycle waste plywood into trendy home furniture

In today's fast paced world where making money is as easy as spending it due to credit cards it is more convenient to buy new items instead of trying to repair broken or torn items. Who would believe that this much needed rustic style kitchen cabinet was designed out of an old dining table that was on its way to closest landfill ? Instead of letting the table rot in neglect the artist has used every single piece of wood that could be recovered to design this artistic cabinet.

The back is made of a thick piece of wood and the sides have been given a slightly curvaceous angle for a retro vibe. Storage space has been created in every level by keeping a plank above the shelves and between them to store small and large bottles and jars. The table leg has been cleverly used to make a hanger for the cups and save space on the counter.