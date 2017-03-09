Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of spiral staircases for small houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Reforma integral de piso ático de 2 plantas en Madrid, Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Modern living room
For small spaces, the best way to include a ladder is by incorporating a spiral staircase. Although you might think that there are not many designs available for such staircases but the truth is completely opposite. You can use almost any sort of material in building these staircases which in turn make them the perfect option.

To show you how different spiral staircases can add an amazing touch to your home here are 12 designs that we have put together.

1. Artistic railings

TransParancy by EeStairs® - Glass balustrades , EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades

TransParancy by EeStairs®—Glass balustrades

EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades

One of the simplest ways to transform your spiral staircase is by adding an artistic railing. The designer of this ladder has used geometrical figures to highlight the entire staircase and make it look modern.

2. Wooden staircase

Escaleras de caracol, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
RINTAL

RINTAL
RINTAL
RINTAL

One of the best designs of all time includes this formal wooden staircase. By constructing a dark colour spiral staircase you will be able to turn it into the focal point of the room and yet achieve a regal look.

3. Floating staircase

Reforma integral de piso ático de 2 plantas en Madrid, Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Modern living room
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0

Arquitectos Madrid 2.0
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0

If you're looking for a unique design then adding similar looking floating staircase is also advised. This staircase slowly advances into a spiral form which gives it a unique effect.

4. Dual tone staircase

Escaleras de caracol, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
RINTAL

RINTAL
RINTAL
RINTAL

Another great way to transform your spiral staircase is by using dual tone materials. By adding a darker and lighter colour together you will be able to achieve a chic look.

5. Metallic staircase

Escaleras de caracol, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Metal Metallic/Silver
RINTAL

RINTAL
RINTAL
RINTAL

If you are looking for a heavy duty staircase then using metal as the construction material is highly recommended. These staircases can also be painted in different colours to match the decor of the room.

6. Sunken staircase

Spiralweinkeller, JMF JMF Classic style wine cellar
JMF

JMF
JMF
JMF

For those of you who have undergrounds in their home creating a similar looking sunken staircase is worth a shot. The designer for this staircase has used natural materials like wood and has given it a feel of a cave.


7. Marble staircase

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Another great material that you can use while creating your spiral staircase is marble. You can also use different colour marble slabs to highlight the staircase platforms.

8. Iron staircase

Escaleras para exteriores de Zinc, RINTAL RINTAL Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Metal Metallic/Silver
RINTAL

RINTAL
RINTAL
RINTAL

If you are looking for an outdoor staircase then using similar looking iron spiral ladder is a great option. These staircases are not only structurally strong but are also long-lasting.

9. Corner staircase

Proyecto LSDS, CRE3A Creative Design Solutions CRE3A Creative Design Solutions Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
CRE3A Creative Design Solutions

CRE3A Creative Design Solutions
CRE3A Creative Design Solutions
CRE3A Creative Design Solutions

One of the best places to build your spiral staircase is usually in the corners of the room. By doing so you will be able to use as little as the space possible without disturbing the entire floor plan.

10. Metal polls

Reforma integral de piso ático de 2 plantas en Madrid, Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Arquitectos Madrid 2.0 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0

Arquitectos Madrid 2.0
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0
Arquitectos Madrid 2.0

To add an extra layer of structural support to your staircase using thick metal poles like these is a must. These polls run all the way through the length of the staircase making them stable.

11. Enclosed staircase

STAIRS, ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L. ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L. Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L.

ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L.
ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L.
ANTICO TRENTINO S.R.L.

Another great design for your spiral staircase is a similar looking in enclosed layout. This type of design can be created in any part of the room by building a high-rise wall next to the staircase.

12. Customised railings

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

To add a touch of glamour to your spiral staircase customizing your railings can be an excellent idea. These railings can be made out of almost any material and can hold any design that you may like.

13. Designer staircase

CDW Designworks Merdiveni, Konu Merdiven Konu Merdiven Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Konu Merdiven

Konu Merdiven
Konu Merdiven
Konu Merdiven

Designer staircases like these are very easy to create. By using locally available materials you can transform them into railings and steps without much hassle and make your staircase look amazing.

14. Staircase backgrounds

Escalera helicoidal de madera, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Enesca

Enesca
Enesca
Enesca

If you are looking to beautify your spiral staircase then adding creative or artistic backgrounds is also something that you can try. The use of wallpaper like shown in this picture is also a great way to transform the entire corner.

15. Glass staircase

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking for a material that does not obstruct your view than using glass in your spiral staircase is a very good choice. By using glass as steps you will be able to see through the entire space and will also have ample light flow in the area.

16. Wooden blocks

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who love natural looking staircases using big blocks of wood is another way to create your ladder. These blocks are not only durable but they also look rustic making the entire place look fabulous.

17. Library staircase

Casa de Piedra, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

If you have a floor to ceiling library in your home then incorporating this type of ladder can be the best way to assess all the shelves. The platforms of this ladder can be made out of the shelving material so that they blend nicely into the decor.

18. Wall mounted staircase

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

If you're not looking to add heavy railings to your staircase then using a similar looking wall mounted design might be the right choice for you. The steps or planks in this design are directly secured into the wall making them use less additional support.

19. light fixtures

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

One of the simplest ways to make your spiral staircase look attractive is by adding great light fixtures. By placing LED lights like these you will be able to highlight each step of the ladder in low light corners.

20. Hanging staircase

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

If you want your spiral staircase to have an effect like it is hanging from a ceiling then this design is perfect for you. The use of dark colour wooden planks that are suspended from the thick metal wires make it look surreal.

For more ideas on staircases visit our ideabooks

16 ways to incorporate stone in your home!
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


