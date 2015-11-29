6 home deco items you can find in your parent's house

Leaving parent's home to start a new life as a college student or at a new job outside town can make you homesick as you miss the familiar things at home like a favorite chair or bed that has been yours since childhood. But change in a part of the cycle of life and challenges bring on a sense of responsible and self worth when achievements are made entirely on personal ability. As a student you may have limited resources to decorate the dorm room or apartment as the case may be so instead of leaving the area dull and lifeless you can bring a few of your most favorite objects from home.
As a family grows from just a couple to a larger family with two to three children their priorities change and things keep getting discarded as children grow up. So furniture, photo frames, art deco pieces that were precious to a couple as newlyweds may become useless after a few years and get lost it the boxes of keepsakes in the attic. These little items can become artful objects in a collegian's hostel room or a bachelor's apartment.
We take this opportunity to bring a creative ideas before you that can be used to convert discarded items from your parent's home into useful pieces decor.
Faded and torn clothes are the first things that get thrown out on a regular basis and are one of the biggest contributors to landfills around the world. In today's fast paced world where making money is as easy as spending it due to credit cards it is more convenient to buy new items instead of trying to repair broken or torn items. While earlier clothes were being made from natural fabrics which were biodegradable they are now made from artificial fabrics which make them harmful for landfills. The importance of recycling clothes along with several other things items cannot be stressed enough.
Here is an interesting way to make cushions and throw pillows out of old tee shirts. Children and teenagers have a tendency to get bored of clothes that are out of fashion and reusing them is very essential as they will also learn the value of recycling. Old attics and storerooms are stuffed with discarded mattresses and pillows which can be used for stuffing the pillows made from old tee shirts.
Indulging in bathroom cabinets and bookcases may be expensive as a student but these things are required to live in a civilized manner so the best alternative under these circumstances is to make innovative use of things that are available at one's disposal. Usage of old or discarded plywood should not limit one to packing boxes and tables as there are several other wooden furniture pieces at home that get worn out and can be reused. Looking at this open display case that could be kept as a cabinet in the bathroom or storage shelf in the dining area one can never guess that it is an old drawer from a box bed.
This drawer was a popular trend in space saving beds where one was expected to store woolen things during summer. Even though the bed has become old and worn out, the drawers usually remain intact as they are rarely used and can be reused again for other purposes in a new house. The fine finish of timber in this drawer does not require any paint or veneer finish as just a light coat of varnish can keep it going for a few more years.
Remember that old globe on the mantelpiece that was used by dad and mom to explain where their ancestors came from and settled down in a particular place or the cities that they have visited as yet. Now that all the children have grown up it is gathering dust on some shelf corner or the attic. Now that you are setting up a house of your own it is time to dig out those vintage globes and maps to use them on your mantelpiece or display case. Old maps can be expanded to make wall paper murals out of them to adorn different sections of the house. The aged yellow look of vintage maps and globes give a retro vibe to these artifacts and they can become topics of several amusing conversations when friends come home.
Setting up a home away from family members is not an easy task but that is an essential part of growing up and everyone has to go through it during some part of their life. To save money in the kitchen one can borrow unused things from parents' kitchen. Almost every home has some unused vessels, containers and cutlery that is rarely used or has been forgotten when new items are purchased. Before picking up random accessories from the kitchen like old salt and pepper shakers, containers, old transistors check with cook about which are essential and which are extra or can be spared.
This bright teal vintage cabinet from Buebles Eran Los De Ante will help you to have at least some stock in the kitchen to start cooking This type of old kitchen table is something that can be found in most old homes with basement storage or in garden sheds. Just spruce them up a little with fresh paint and set up a little kitchen with vintage accessories from grandmother's kitchen.
While living in a small studio apartment as a student one cannot purchase luxuries like coffee tables and cabinets. Making coffee tables out of old boxes and trucks by giving them a fresh coat of colorful retro paint is a tried and tested idea. Our designers have given an fresh lease to this idea of using discarded
packing box to make an industrial style coffee table with unpainted surface and black wheels.
The main plywood planks have been used to design the lower and upper support area for this trendy rectangular coffee table on wheels. As there is always need for storage space in a studio apartment, three wide drawers with retro style shell shaped handles have been attached to the coffee table for efficient use of space. The best addition to this trendy table are the four black wheels that keep it mobile so it can be used anywhere around the house. All this table needs is a dab of paint or varnish.
Elaborate vanities were the norm in old plantation homes during early 17th and 18th centuries when private properties extended across several miles. With change in furniture trend and fashion these types of designs were slowly discarded and were locked up in basements or garden sheds. This kind of period furniture can be found during garage sale of old houses or even in your grandparent’s garden shed. Light sandpaper touch can smooth out all the rough edges and give it an enchanting shabby chic vibe.
The teal and grey vanity is designed in colonial style and has handsome carved slim legs that bring color and brightness to the grim grey walls and cheap linoleum floor. Its wide solid surface can be used to stack up books, stationery items, table lamp and any other accessories. Owner of this table has also kept a gilded mirror on one side of the table with a couple of vintage candle holders for a authentic finish.
If you are interested in experimenting with more ideas like these then here is an interesting ideabook about reuse of old furniture and furnishings that can help you.