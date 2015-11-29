6 home deco items you can find in your parent's house

Leaving parent's home to start a new life as a college student or at a new job outside town can make you homesick as you miss the familiar things at home like a favorite chair or bed that has been yours since childhood. But change in a part of the cycle of life and challenges bring on a sense of responsible and self worth when achievements are made entirely on personal ability. As a student you may have limited resources to decorate the dorm room or apartment as the case may be so instead of leaving the area dull and lifeless you can bring a few of your most favorite objects from home.

As a family grows from just a couple to a larger family with two to three children their priorities change and things keep getting discarded as children grow up. So furniture, photo frames, art deco pieces that were precious to a couple as newlyweds may become useless after a few years and get lost it the boxes of keepsakes in the attic. These little items can become artful objects in a collegian's hostel room or a bachelor's apartment.

We take this opportunity to bring a creative ideas before you that can be used to convert discarded items from your parent's home into useful pieces decor.