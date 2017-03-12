Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari
Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens are one of the most used rooms in the entire house and we try to make them more functional everyday. To be able to have a small kitchen that is also beautiful it is important that you put in a lot of thought while designing. 

To make this process easy for you here are 12 pictures of small kitchens that can be perfect for your Indian home.

1. Angular kitchen

Krishnakumar Residence dd Architects Classic style kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,Drawer,Sink,Kitchen,Interior design,Wood,Building
dd Architects

Krishnakumar Residence

dd Architects
dd Architects
dd Architects

Another great example of small kitchen is this angular layout that uses two main walls of the room. This kitchen is not only beautiful to look at but is also fully functional.

2. Breakfast counters

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

We might think that a breakfast counter is not feasible in a small space but with this design layout, you will be able to use the additional counter space next to the burners for eating your meals. 

3. Narrow kitchen

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Asian style kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

If you have a small space that needs to be turned into a beautiful kitchen then constructing similar looking narrow U-shaped layout is the perfect option. This kitchen is the perfect example of utilizing every inch of space available.

4. Black and white

Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style kitchen Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Countertop,Tap,Property,Sink,Furniture,White,Kitchen stove,Product
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Duplex at Indore

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

If you're looking to make your small kitchen look attractive than using colour combinations like black and white can also be an ideal thing. Alternating between the two colours can give you a beautiful design pattern.

5. L-shaped kitchen

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

If you are looking to convert a corner space into a kitchen then opting for this small L-shaped counter layout is highly recommended. This kitchen style can fit into any corner of the house and yet look spacious.

6. Kitchen storage

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

One of the most important things to remember while building your small kitchen is the storage. By using the space available below the kitchen counters you will be able to incorporate enough cabinets to make your kitchen easily functional.


7. Bright coloured kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking to make your small kitchen look illuminated than using bright tones of colours is the right way to go. The designer for this kitchen has used a combination of red and white colour to make the kitchen look modern and airy.

8. Open kitchen

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

You might think that having an open kitchen is not possible in a small space but with the help of this design layout you will not only be able to have a beautiful looking kitchen but it will also add a modern touch to your home.

9. Straight line kitchen

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

If you're looking to construct a sleek kitchen then placing your counters in a straight line is also a thing to consider. This layout will make your kitchen look big and also well organised.

10. Tile pattern

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Another way to make your small kitchen look beautiful is by adding tiles as backsplash. By doing so you will not only be able to protect the kitchen walls from stains but it will also give the room an attractive look. 

11. Wall storage

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

For those of us who require additional storage space in a small kitchen using the walls above the counters is a great idea. By placing cabinets all the way up to the ceiling you will be able to maximise your storage capacity to the fullest.

12. Wooden counters

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a rustic looking small kitchen incorporating wooden counters and cabinets is a unique idea. These counters and cabinets not only blend easily with its surrounding but are also easily customizable.

For more such design check out our ideabooks

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


