12 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Kitchens are one of the most used rooms in the entire house and we try to make them more functional everyday. To be able to have a small kitchen that is also beautiful it is important that you put in a lot of thought while designing.
To make this process easy for you here are 12 pictures of small kitchens that can be perfect for your Indian home.
Another great example of small kitchen is this angular layout that uses two main walls of the room. This kitchen is not only beautiful to look at but is also fully functional.
We might think that a breakfast counter is not feasible in a small space but with this design layout, you will be able to use the additional counter space next to the burners for eating your meals.
If you have a small space that needs to be turned into a beautiful kitchen then constructing similar looking narrow U-shaped layout is the perfect option. This kitchen is the perfect example of utilizing every inch of space available.
If you're looking to make your small kitchen look attractive than using colour combinations like black and white can also be an ideal thing. Alternating between the two colours can give you a beautiful design pattern.
If you are looking to convert a corner space into a kitchen then opting for this small L-shaped counter layout is highly recommended. This kitchen style can fit into any corner of the house and yet look spacious.
One of the most important things to remember while building your small kitchen is the storage. By using the space available below the kitchen counters you will be able to incorporate enough cabinets to make your kitchen easily functional.
If you're looking to make your small kitchen look illuminated than using bright tones of colours is the right way to go. The designer for this kitchen has used a combination of red and white colour to make the kitchen look modern and airy.
You might think that having an open kitchen is not possible in a small space but with the help of this design layout you will not only be able to have a beautiful looking kitchen but it will also add a modern touch to your home.
If you're looking to construct a sleek kitchen then placing your counters in a straight line is also a thing to consider. This layout will make your kitchen look big and also well organised.
Another way to make your small kitchen look beautiful is by adding tiles as backsplash. By doing so you will not only be able to protect the kitchen walls from stains but it will also give the room an attractive look.
For those of us who require additional storage space in a small kitchen using the walls above the counters is a great idea. By placing cabinets all the way up to the ceiling you will be able to maximise your storage capacity to the fullest.