15 pictures of entrance designs for your home

Designing the entrance of your house can take a lot of thought especially if you are not an artistic individual. It is important to have a beautiful exterior to make a good impression on your guests and also as it is the best way to reflect your personality to others.
To help you make your main entrance look more attractive here are 15 pictures that you can use as reference
If you have a big house then incorporating a grand porch into your entrance is the best way to make your please look beautiful. The easiest way to do this is by using designer tiles on the floor of the porch.
For those who love natural looking things introducing stone slab walkway into the exteriors of your house is highly recommended. This walkway not only look amazing but is also ideal for places that have heavy rainfall.
Another great entrance idea to keep in mind while designing your home is to make space for open shed parking. By doing so you will be able eliminate the use of main doors and it will also make your house look modern.
One of the simplest ways to make your home exteriors look great is by laying out a small patch of lawn right in front of the house. The designer for this house has not used many plants in order to focus on the beauty of the house.
By turning your main walls into focal walls you can transform the entire place in one move. These walls are easy to build and can be customized using any type of tiles or stones that you may like.
If you are someone who loves flowers then laying out a bed of flowers all the way up to your house can also be an excellent idea. It is ideal to use different types of flowers to make your entrance look even more beautiful.
If you feel like being a little creative while designing your homes exterior than building similar looking wooden facades is also a thing to consider. These facades can be made by lining up different sized vertical wooden panels next to each other.
Another great way to make your house look beautiful is by adding floor to ceiling windows where ever you can. These windows can make your house look modern and can also be a great way to incorporate natural light into the building.
If you're looking for a grand look for your house then using iron gates is something worth a shot. These gates can be customized and can incorporate any design that you like swirls and arrows.
For a rustic feel, building natural looking stone walls and sliding doors is highly recommended. They not only look amazing but are also durable as they are made of natural materials.
If you love the feel of a farm then building a semi-dirt road all the way across your property is also a great idea. These roads are inexpensive to make and they also do not need much maintenance.
For those of us who want to incorporate a Victorian style charm into our houses, building an elevated garden is something that you should try. These gardens can be situated 2 to 3 feet above the ground level and can be the perfect outdoor sitting spots.
Including patches of lawns on both side of the road is also a great way to make your entrance look regal. You can also use natural stone planters to enhance the overall looks of your house.
If you are someone who wants to relive the old age charm than using bricks as the main material to construct your exteriors can be an excellent idea. Bricks not only look unique but they are also long lasting.
If you have a big property and are looking to incorporate main doors, then using similar looking double entrance system is advised. These doors are the best way to add a layer of security to your home.
