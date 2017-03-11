Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of entrance designs for your home

Ritika Tiwari
Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern houses
Designing the entrance of your house can take a lot of thought especially if you are not an artistic individual. It is important to have a beautiful exterior to make a good impression on your guests and also as it is the best way to reflect your personality to others. 

To help you make your main entrance look more attractive here are 15 pictures that you can use as reference

1. Grand porch

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist houses Plant,Property,Building,Window,Houseplant,Interior design,Architecture,House,Floor,Sky
M B M architects

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence

M B M architects
M B M architects
M B M architects

If you have a big house then incorporating a grand porch into your entrance is the best way to make your please look beautiful. The easiest way to do this is by using designer tiles on the floor of the porch.

2. Stone walkway

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses Tire,Sky,Plant,Building,Wheel,Window,Vehicle,Hood,Vehicle registration plate,Car
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

For those who love natural looking things introducing stone slab walkway into the exteriors of your house is highly recommended. This walkway not only look amazing but is also ideal for places that have heavy rainfall.

3. Open parking

Mr. Goyal Pixel Works Modern houses Beige
Pixel Works

Mr. Goyal

Pixel Works
Pixel Works
Pixel Works

Another great entrance idea to keep in mind while designing your home is to make space for open shed parking. By doing so you will be able eliminate the use of main doors and it will also make your house look modern.

4. Lawn

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the simplest ways to make your home exteriors look great is by laying out a small patch of lawn right in front of the house. The designer for this house has not used many plants in order to focus on the beauty of the house.

5. Focal wall

114, URBN URBN Minimalist houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

By turning your main walls into focal walls you can transform the entire place in one move. These walls are easy to build and can be customized using any type of tiles or stones that you may like.

6. Flower bed

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern houses
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

If you are someone who loves flowers then laying out a bed of flowers all the way up to your house can also be an excellent idea. It is ideal to use different types of flowers to make your entrance look even more beautiful.


7. Wooden facade

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

If you feel like being a little creative while designing your homes exterior than building similar looking wooden facades is also a thing to consider. These facades can be made by lining up different sized vertical wooden panels next to each other.

8. Floor to ceiling windows

Casa Fuerte, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

Another great way to make your house look beautiful is by adding floor to ceiling windows where ever you can. These windows can make your house look modern and can also be a great way to incorporate natural light into the building.

9. Iron gates

Casa San Lorenzo, Gestec Gestec Classic style houses Marble Beige
Gestec

Gestec
Gestec
Gestec

If you're looking for a grand look for your house then using iron gates is something worth a shot. These gates can be customized and can incorporate any design that you like swirls and arrows.

10. Rustic look

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

For a rustic feel, building natural looking stone walls and sliding doors is highly recommended. They not only look amazing but are also durable as they are made of natural materials.

11. Farm style

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

If you love the feel of a farm then building a semi-dirt road all the way across your property is also a great idea. These roads are inexpensive to make and they also do not need much maintenance.

12. Elevated garden

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

For those of us who want to incorporate a Victorian style charm into our houses, building an elevated garden is something that you should try. These gardens can be situated 2 to 3 feet above the ground level and can be the perfect outdoor sitting spots.

13. Garden

Clásica Colonial, LLACAY arq LLACAY arq Colonial style houses
LLACAY arq

Clásica Colonial

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

Including patches of lawns on both side of the road is also a great way to make your entrance look regal. You can also use natural stone planters to enhance the overall looks of your house.

14. Brick walls

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

If you are someone who wants to relive the old age charm than using bricks as the main material to construct your exteriors can be an excellent idea. Bricks not only look unique but they are also long lasting.

15. Double entrance door

Puertas, AZD Diseño Interior AZD Diseño Interior Windows & doors Doors
AZD Diseño Interior

AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior

If you have a big property and are looking to incorporate main doors, then using similar looking double entrance system is advised. These doors are the best way to add a layer of security to your home.

Check out our other ideabooks for main entrance ideas. 

Which one of these pictures inspired you the most?


