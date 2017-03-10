Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of backlights in different rooms

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Gulmohor, V9 - the interior studio V9 - the interior studio Modern style bedroom
One of the easiest ways to make your house look beautiful is by adding great light fixtures. There are many types of lights and panels available that can transform your entire room but one of the best out of them all is LED backlights which also give your room a modern touch.

To give you an idea of how to use back lights in different rooms here are 12 pictures that you can use to get inspired

1. Ceiling backlights

Gulmohor, V9 - the interior studio V9 - the interior studio Modern style bedroom
V9—the interior studio

Gulmohor

V9 - the interior studio
V9—the interior studio
V9 - the interior studio

If you are looking to transform your bedroom then using ceiling backlights similar to these can be an excellent choice. These backlight strips can be placed throughout the room and can be customized to change colours as well.

2. LED strip

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
Ansari Architects

Bedroom

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Another great way to transform your bedroom into something beautiful is by adding a single long strip of LED lights on one side of the room. This is the best way to highlight the entire ceiling and the opposite wall.

3. Highlighting strip

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Rustic style bathroom Mirror,Property,Plumbing fixture,Tap,Bathroom cabinet,Sink,Countertop,Wood,Interior design,Lighting
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

If you too have a focal wall in your bathroom then highlighting it with such LED panels is highly recommended. The designer of this bathroom has used yellow coloured LED strips to illuminate the natural looking stonewall which also makes the design popup.

4. Wall backlights

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For bathrooms that do not have embossed focal walls using backlights on all three sides of the wall can also be a great way to transform the room. Using thin strips of LED lights of different colours will add a unique touch to your bathroom.

5. Cabinet backlights

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all wonder how to use backlights in kitchens and the best way to do this is by placing them under cabinets. For wall mounted cabinet like these using LED backlights as counter lights is also a great alternative.

6. Floor LED strip

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style living room Plywood White Couch,Furniture,Building,Interior design,Lighting,House,Living room,Floor,Flooring,Real estate
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Backlights are the perfect way to highlight a particular area and that goes for floor as well. By adding a single strip LED light to your floor corners you will be able to achieve a great look and also will be able to use them as guiding lights at night.


7. Dividing backlights

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another great use of backlights can be to divide a room. For sectioning off two different areas in your living space you can use a thick strip of LED lights right between the areas. This is the best way to seprate the areas without using a wall

8. False ceiling backlights

Dining room Ansari Architects Modern dining room
Ansari Architects

Dining room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

For those of us who have designer false ceilings in their homes using backlights two highlight features of the ceiling is a must. These lights go well with plaster work on the ceilings.

9. Focus backlights

Dining room Ansari Architects Modern dining room
Ansari Architects

Dining room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Backlights can also be used as focused lights in any room of your house. If you are using them on the ceiling like shown in this picture, then the object placed directly below the light will automatically be into focus

10. Designer glass backlight

dining room homify Modern dining room
homify

dining room

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking for something different in terms of lighting options than using similar looking designer glass backlights is also an option to consider. These panels can be customized as per your choice and can be as big as you want.

11. Artistic backlights

MİMARLIK OFİS TASARIMI, GÜNAY MİMARLIK GÜNAY MİMARLIK Modern study/office
GÜNAY MİMARLIK

GÜNAY MİMARLIK
GÜNAY MİMARLIK
GÜNAY MİMARLIK

Creating a unique look using backlights is also easy. You can simply combine false ceilings like these with strips of LED light to make your room look spacious and grand.

12. Mood backlights

Moradia MC, RDLM Arquitectos associados RDLM Arquitectos associados Modern nursery/kids room
RDLM Arquitectos associados

RDLM Arquitectos associados
RDLM Arquitectos associados
RDLM Arquitectos associados

Another great use of these backlights is as mood lighting. By placing them in a large room you can transform the entire mood of the place with a single switch.

Check out our other ideabooks for similar transformation ideas. 

7 ideas to make your living room spectacular
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


