homify 360°: 7 London Townhouses

Designed in the familiar London architectural style as a row of brick houses, or as the locals call them; Rowhouses . The seven homes have a consistent appearance with only subtle clues as to where one home begins and the other ends. Each home is set back from the street which has provided space for a front garden as well as offering privacy from the street.

Due to planning restrictions; the placement of windows was restricted therefore architects were forced to find creative solutions to bring light into the houses.