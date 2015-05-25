homify 360°: 7 London Townhouses

At homify, it's not everyday that we show you not just one home, but seven! But that's exactly what we're doing in today's very special homify 360°. A series of seven newly built townhouse apartments designed by Studiodare Architects reveal how modern architectural and designer techniques are dealing with the growing need for more homes in a modern city. London, like most major metropolis, is experiencing a growing demand for housing as more people choose to call the city home. As the demand for housing grows, the need for innovative design to meet these demands becomes integral. Located in Chiswick, west London, the land allotment was cramped and posed obvious design barriers and limitations. Most would say fitting seven townhouses of hight quality would have been impossible, but let's see how the architects managed to pull it off!
Designed in the familiar London architectural style as a row of brick houses, or as the locals call them;
Rowhouses. The seven homes have a consistent appearance with only subtle clues as to where one home begins and the other ends. Each home is set back from the street which has provided space for a front garden as well as offering privacy from the street.
Due to planning restrictions; the placement of windows was restricted therefore architects were forced to find creative solutions to bring light into the houses.
On the inside, we can get a feel for the open layout of the home. Like most attached homes; the house is long and lean but the space doesn't feel cramped thanks to the decorating choices. An important aspect was to ensure that there are limited barriers in the home, thus an open layout for the combined living and kitchen space was chosen. Visually the home has a light and open feel thanks to the use of a white shade combined, and the soft appearance of the wooden floorboards.
Most small kitchens suffer from limited storage options, but not this one. Architects have maximized the opportunities for storage throughout, avoiding any redundant space. Cupboards and shelves have been built into the walls, below staircases and in roof spaces.
Entering the bedroom we can appreciate the cosiness and warmth within the room. A modern touch is achieved with the choice of white bedding covers which are paired with gold floral patterned cushions. Matching bedside tables and lamps give the room a consistent look, whilst the artwork choice is three black and white prints of the major landmarks of London.
In a city such as London it's such a rarity to have a private open space. The courtyard here is decked outdoor furniture which has created a light and natural look. Furniture choice is simple with black plastic outdoor furniture being a smart weatherproof option. There’s also a real emphasis of bringing greenery to the space with potted plants of varying types that over time will mature and bring much needed nature to the space.
