homify 360°: Luxurious lakeside villa

Moving into the kitchen, a black and white colour scheme gives the room an ultra-modern look. Cabinets and benchtops are finished with a glossy finish, which along with the tiles, interplay wonderfully with the lighting selection.

The custom built ceiling-to-floor cabinetry are the highlight within the room. They don't just look amazing, with a soft touch the handle-less drawers glide open. It's also difficult not to look past the island working bench which invites guests to sit for a chat whilst meals are prepared.