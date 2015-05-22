homify 360°: Luxurious lakeside villa

We've found it—the perfect vacation home. Introducing the luxurious Villa Ronco designed by renown Italian architects from Aldo Rampazzi studio di architettura. Situated on an elevated position on the southern Alps, and overlooking Lake Maggiore, the villa is blessed with some of the most breath taking views of the fresh water lake, and of coarse, the majestic Alps. Though, it's not just about the location. Both the interior and exterior of the home are filled to the brim with unique design features and high quality finishings. But don't take our word for it—keep reading to take a look for yourself.
From the rear exterior, the home presents a symmetrical and open façade. Large panes of glazing across the entire upper level ensure a panoramic view overlooking the lake no matter which room the dweller chooses to reside within. Sliding, floor to ceiling glass doors opens up the lower level, and provides the home with a sense of fluidity between areas. Stacked stone pillars of a lovely blue shade blend the home into the mature nature surrounds.
On the upper level is the living room which boasts the most impressive views from the villa. Schwarz-black tiles are of a glossy finish that reflect the ever-changing colours and light that streams into the room from the outside. Facing towards the window, an attractive black and white striped lounge is of a classic style, and is paired with two leather armchairs.
Taking a step back outside we are able to see the view from the villa's stunning infinity pool. A long timber deck follows the length of the side of the pool which is stained to enhance the timbers warm, silver infused colouring. Hot and sunny days will be spent swimming laps in the pool whilst occasionally taking a break to admire the ever-changing scenery.
Moving into the kitchen, a black and white colour scheme gives the room an ultra-modern look. Cabinets and benchtops are finished with a glossy finish, which along with the tiles, interplay wonderfully with the lighting selection.
The custom built ceiling-to-floor cabinetry are the highlight within the room. They don't just look amazing, with a soft touch the handle-less drawers glide open. It's also difficult not to look past the island working bench which invites guests to sit for a chat whilst meals are prepared.
Above the living area is the magnificent angled ceiling clad with timber. There has been a thoughtful strategy to emphases both the shapes of the ceiling and the warm glow of the timber by installing upward facing lighting along the ceiling groove-line.
An orange feature wall is a bold and visually interesting addition to the living area, providing a striking contrast against the black and white striped sofa opposite.
To end our tour of the Villa Ronco we take one final look at the stunning Swiss Alps. The infinity pool is even more impressive in the evening thanks to the intricate lighting within the water. We love how the light draws focus to the intricate detailing of the stone surfaces, as well as providing much needed illumination for those wishing to swim.
