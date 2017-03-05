Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5—home entrance, Pooja rooms and more..

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
bedi residence, 23DC Architects 23DC Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Hello and welcome back to the official web blog from homify! We are here to provide you an insight to the latest trends and topics that are reining the world of interior decoration. This week, we have some interesting house designs and apartments on display. So, let us take a quick snapshot of the popular ideabook of this week.

Main entrances of the house

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern houses
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

An entrance is the key element that makes or breaks the impression of your house. Therefore, it is primarily important to plan the outlook of your house. Instead of going for those regular entrance designs, here, this ideabook gives you more than a dozen of images to create an everlasting impression via a unique entrance designs. Click this link to go through the gallery.

Wooden wardrobes for your house

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style bedroom Door,Picture frame,Wood,Fixture,Building,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Home door,Hardwood
Inscape Designers

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Have you ever realized that one of the elements that is eternal and common accessory that small, big, low budget or high budget houses are wooden wardrobes! They are timeless, useful, essential and they don't need to be boring always! Wardrobes are usually made of wood and can be combined with other materials these days. What are your options when it comes to wooden wardrobes? Here is a look at most stylish wardrobes a house can ever have.

Click here to redirect to the guide.

2BHK apartment designed for Rs. 2 Lakh

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown interior design,bangalore interior,living room interior,home interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

If you believe that in order to have a stylish and functional house, you need to put in huge investments then this guide is going to make you rethink! This guide presents you a home that is built within a total volume of 20 × 4 × 20 m, this home was designed and furnished in only a lakh! Representing an elegant place to live in, the house and its interiors are worth looking at.

Switch over this link to go through a series of images and get sneak peek into the house.

Design inspirations for your kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While most of the kitchens constructed in small spaces often create big problems for the house owners. They often have to compromise on the aesthetics as well as organizing the space properly. It requires special planning to design a creative space that is not claustrophobic at all. To help our readers understand this topic even more, we present a series of images for small kitchens. Go through the guidebook to know more. 

Pictures of Pooja rooms for your house

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pooja rooms, seems like they are increasingly becoming a favorite of our readers. They are featured in almost all the top 5 series of the week! With changing structure and trends of Indian houses, the mandirs or small Pooja rooms within house are also evolving. Here is an ideabook that presents you some beautiful and ethical styled Pooja rooms for your house. Go through this link to have a look.

A stylish Hyderabad apartment designed for 10 lakhs only
What you had liked to be featured in this list? Do let us know through comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks