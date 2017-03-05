Hello and welcome back to the official web blog from homify! We are here to provide you an insight to the latest trends and topics that are reining the world of interior decoration. This week, we have some interesting house designs and apartments on display. So, let us take a quick snapshot of the popular ideabook of this week.
An entrance is the key element that makes or breaks the impression of your house. Therefore, it is primarily important to plan the outlook of your house. Instead of going for those regular entrance designs, here, this ideabook gives you more than a dozen of images to create an everlasting impression via a unique entrance designs. Click this link to go through the gallery.
Have you ever realized that one of the elements that is eternal and common accessory that small, big, low budget or high budget houses are wooden wardrobes! They are timeless, useful, essential and they don't need to be boring always! Wardrobes are usually made of wood and can be combined with other materials these days. What are your options when it comes to wooden wardrobes? Here is a look at most stylish wardrobes a house can ever have.
If you believe that in order to have a stylish and functional house, you need to put in huge investments then this guide is going to make you rethink! This guide presents you a home that is built within a total volume of 20 × 4 × 20 m, this home was designed and furnished in only a lakh! Representing an elegant place to live in, the house and its interiors are worth looking at.
While most of the kitchens constructed in small spaces often create big problems for the house owners. They often have to compromise on the aesthetics as well as organizing the space properly. It requires special planning to design a creative space that is not claustrophobic at all. To help our readers understand this topic even more, we present a series of images for small kitchens. Go through the guidebook to know more.
Pooja rooms, seems like they are increasingly becoming a favorite of our readers. They are featured in almost all the top 5 series of the week! With changing structure and trends of Indian houses, the mandirs or small Pooja rooms within house are also evolving. Here is an ideabook that presents you some beautiful and ethical styled Pooja rooms for your house. Go through this link to have a look.