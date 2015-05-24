homify 360°: The Salcombe Pavilion

A family trip to the beach is for many the most pleasurable holiday experience in the summer months. Better yet, owning a beach home is the ultimate long term goal. Today at homify, we have the pleasure to have an exclusive look inside the Salcombe Pavilion set in the charming seaside town of Salcombe in England's south west. Known for its outstanding natural beauty including sandy beaches, rolling hillsides, hedged farmland, and its historic town centre—Salcombe is a popular destination for a seaside retreat.

Designed by Richard Pain Architect's, the Salcombe Pavilion is a magnificent example of a contemporary beach house design in an area of historical significance and natural beauty. Keep reading to see how the architects pulled it off.