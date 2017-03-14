A vibrant and trendy 3bhk apartment in Ghodbunder, Thane

Rendered for a young couple with a daughter, this 3bhk apartment measures only 990sqft, but is very stylish and delightfully vibrant. Lively colours appear here and there and especially fill the daughter’s room with happiness and playfulness. An open plan layout allows the living space to merge with the kitchen and dining, while the entrance impresses with artistic touches. The interior designers and decorators at Sharada Interiors truly applied their imagination and foresight while beautifying this home and making it comfortable.
Soothing shades of grey combine with light wooden tones to make the entrance cosy and welcoming. The door is stylish and flaunts a decoratively carved metal panel for aesthetic appeal. A wooden niche near the ceiling holds the figurine of Lord Ganesha and lends an auspicious touch to the entrance.
The modern living area looks unique and interesting, thanks to the liberal splash of turquoise, wall stickers and elegant neutral furniture. Large glass doors connect this space with the balcony and bring in lots of sunlight.
Made up of white and red cabinets, the kitchen is a storage-friendly and cosy place to cook meals. Bright lights, modern and neatly accommodated appliances help too. The breakfast counter combines glass and wood, and comes with trendy chairs so that you can grab quick bites.
The balconies in this apartment feature sandy-hued tiles and light wood for a soothing and relaxing ambiance. Stylish chairs allow the family to relax, chat and breathe in fresh air during leisure hours.
A dark orange wall and divine wall art create the perfect atmosphere for the prayer corner in this home. The small temple is beautiful too.
Bright and fresh are the words that best describe this bedroom with its youthful green wall and colourful bedding. The Buddha wall art lends lots of calmness here though.
Lavish use of simple yet trendy mirrors makes this bedroom appear more spacious and brighter than it actually is. The high headboard is fashionable too.
Generous splashes of red, blue, and yellow dominate the daughter’s bedroom for a playful and happy vibe. The car-shaped bed is pure fun, while the wall sticker proclaims that her parents simply adore her.
On another wall in this bedroom, Winnie the Pooh and his friends appear to keep the child entertained and cheerful. The wide array of colours also feed her imagination and creativity.
A bold red heart decks the unique false ceiling in the kid’s bedroom for a cute and charming look. Cove lighting simply enhances the magical ambiance.
