A beautiful one-bedroom apartment for young Indian couples

Bold colours are not just for large houses, they can work beautifully in a small home too. And the proof comes in the form of this one-bedroom stylish apartment rendered by the interior architects at AM Design. Trendy designs, sleek furniture and space-saving ideas also make this flat inspiring for young couples in India. Clever use of mirrors, beautiful lighting, indoor greens and pretty upholstery add to the comfort and attraction of this apartment. You will especially fall in love with the bold black open kitchen with its gleaming surfaces and unique appearance.
Black and white hues join hands to create a classy entryway, while golden lighting makes for a welcoming ambiance.
The walls of the entryway have been smartly used to create inbuilt storage space. This niche though has been decked with slim mirror panels put together and a couple of elegant lamps.
Black tiles on the floor and contrasting white furniture make the dining space elegant and inviting. Rich purple drapes at the window add a luxurious touch here.
A creative panel made of mirrors make for a stunning backdrop for the dining arrangement. It also lends the illusion of extra space and brightness.
Done up with gleaming black cabinets and modern appliances, the open kitchen makes an unusually stylish statement. The glossy backsplash tiles with purple floral prints add colour to the space, while the slim white countertop contrasts the cabinets nicely.
A large and luxurious white sofa dotted with bold red cushions makes the living space very charming and cosy. But the unique touch here comes from the mirrored sliding doors of the cabinet. They make the room look bright and spacious. A row of trendy pendant lights add to the drama.
The space around the large window in the living room has been smartly utilised to accommodate a sleek workstation with drawers and a couple of tall wood and glass cabinets. A large vibrant painting and bright red curtains complete the energetic look here.
Beautifully patterned cream white bedding and a small attached balcony decked with indoor greens make this bedroom refreshing as well as relaxing. Though covered, the balcony features glass windows which bring in tons of sunlight.
The inbuilt closet with sliding doors saves space in the bedroom, offers lots of room for storage, and complements the white walls nicely.
Equipped with white and trendy sanitary fixtures and mosaic tiles in purple, black and green, the bathroom looks convenient as well as aesthetic. Shelves in the corner are a brilliant addition for organising toiletries.
