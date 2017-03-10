7 ideas to make your living room spectacular

Living room as we all know is the first place that visitors see of your home and make their personal opinion about owners’ taste and sense of aesthetics. A presentable living room has to be uncluttered, comfortable and lit brightly to enable conversations in a relaxed manner. While expensive furniture, furnishings, wall art, lighting, television and décor pieces can enhance the sophistication level of a living room one has to place them in appropriate positions to gain the appreciation of guests.

According to interior decorators, wall and ceiling color also play a major role in living room appearance and the best way to enhance the region’s decorative style is to choose light neutral tones. Designing the right kind of living room is not difficult to achieve as you will see through these seven simple ideas that will make it look spectacular. While creativity and imagination is required to achieve desired result helpful tips like these can enable you to have the best living room among friends and family!!