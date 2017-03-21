A stylish home exploding with colours in Mumbai

Colours play a major role in influencing our state of mind and lend a variety of personalities to our homes. So today, we will explore a stunning residence where myriad shades of blue, green, yellow, pink and many other hues come together for an unforgettable living experience. From the living space to the bathroom, each functional area is a vibrant and aesthetic surprise. The furniture is carefully chosen and a mix of modern and traditional pieces in wood. Stained glass, engravings, murals and creative accessories also lend elegance and uniqueness to this home. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at The Orange Lane.