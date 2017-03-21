Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish home exploding with colours in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Colours play a major role in influencing our state of mind and lend a variety of personalities to our homes. So today, we will explore a stunning residence where myriad shades of blue, green, yellow, pink and many other hues come together for an unforgettable living experience. From the living space to the bathroom, each functional area is a vibrant and aesthetic surprise. The furniture is carefully chosen and a mix of modern and traditional pieces in wood. Stained glass, engravings, murals and creative accessories also lend elegance and uniqueness to this home. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at The Orange Lane.

Casual and beautiful

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern living room
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

The casual living space features a large wooden daybed with numerous cushions in earthy shades for sheer comfort. A unique green coffee table and creamy white walls make this a relaxing space for chatting with loved ones.

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern living room
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

One of the walls in the casual living area flaunts a lovely engraved tree with hints of colour here and there.

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern living room
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Colourful glass panes on the wall panelling and cabinets doors lend lots of spice and energy to this space. The cage holding a cock figurine is a quirky touch.

Charming living

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern living room
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

A hot and bright shade of pink dominates the feature wall of the living space as well as some of the cushions. A couple of vintage style sewing machines act as side tables and make for a unique look here.

Traditional elegance in the dining

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern dining room
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Gorgeously carved wooden furniture adds tons of ethnic charm and traditional beauty to the dining space. The bright pink wall and a pretty chandelier complete the attractive look of this space.

Vibrant and warm bedroom

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Ceiling fan,Green,Wood,Comfort,Window blind,Drawer,Window,Lighting
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Modern and vintage style furniture in rich natural wood makes this spacious bedroom elegant and warm. The lovely side tables with round tops hold stunning royal blue lamps for a dreamy ambiance. We especially adore the bright yellow wall with small palms painted all over for a tropical feel.


Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Right opposite the bed is a beautifully carved wooden cabinet and a floating shelf that complements the former. Coloured glass bottles, artefacts and books make this space interesting.

Old world luxury

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

A large wooden four-poster bed, plush white bedding and a decorative feature wall in royal blue and gold make this bedroom a sight for exhausted eyes. The darkness of wood contrasts the bedding and creamy white environment nicely too.

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

One corner of the bedroom has been solely reserved for a pair of luxurious white armchairs and a trendy wooden table. Bright cushions and a stylish chrome lamp make this spot ideal for chatting and reading.

Gorgeous bathroom

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern bathroom
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Bright turquoise tiles in the shower area lend lots of serenity and grace to this modern bathroom. Neat and elegant wooden furniture ensures warmth, while trendy fixtures and creative lighting offer loads of rejuvenation.

Soothing and warm

Colourful Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern bathroom
The Orange Lane

Colourful Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Sandy-hued stone tiles and creamy white walls are the reasons why this bathroom looks cosy and inviting. A large wood-framed mirror, a few simple shelves and a beautiful sink cabinet with ample storage space lend character and warmth here. The pendant lamps above the sink look charming too.

Here’s another tour - A 2bhk Bangalore apartment designed for Rupees 2 lakhs

10 ideas to make your bathroom more spacious
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks