A stylish home exploding with colours in Mumbai

Colours play a major role in influencing our state of mind and lend a variety of personalities to our homes. So today, we will explore a stunning residence where myriad shades of blue, green, yellow, pink and many other hues come together for an unforgettable living experience. From the living space to the bathroom, each functional area is a vibrant and aesthetic surprise. The furniture is carefully chosen and a mix of modern and traditional pieces in wood. Stained glass, engravings, murals and creative accessories also lend elegance and uniqueness to this home. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at The Orange Lane.
The casual living space features a large wooden daybed with numerous cushions in earthy shades for sheer comfort. A unique green coffee table and creamy white walls make this a relaxing space for chatting with loved ones.
One of the walls in the casual living area flaunts a lovely engraved tree with hints of colour here and there.
Colourful glass panes on the wall panelling and cabinets doors lend lots of spice and energy to this space. The cage holding a cock figurine is a quirky touch.
A hot and bright shade of pink dominates the feature wall of the living space as well as some of the cushions. A couple of vintage style sewing machines act as side tables and make for a unique look here.
Gorgeously carved wooden furniture adds tons of ethnic charm and traditional beauty to the dining space. The bright pink wall and a pretty chandelier complete the attractive look of this space.
Modern and vintage style furniture in rich natural wood makes this spacious bedroom elegant and warm. The lovely side tables with round tops hold stunning royal blue lamps for a dreamy ambiance. We especially adore the bright yellow wall with small palms painted all over for a tropical feel.
Right opposite the bed is a beautifully carved wooden cabinet and a floating shelf that complements the former. Coloured glass bottles, artefacts and books make this space interesting.
A large wooden four-poster bed, plush white bedding and a decorative feature wall in royal blue and gold make this bedroom a sight for exhausted eyes. The darkness of wood contrasts the bedding and creamy white environment nicely too.
One corner of the bedroom has been solely reserved for a pair of luxurious white armchairs and a trendy wooden table. Bright cushions and a stylish chrome lamp make this spot ideal for chatting and reading.
Bright turquoise tiles in the shower area lend lots of serenity and grace to this modern bathroom. Neat and elegant wooden furniture ensures warmth, while trendy fixtures and creative lighting offer loads of rejuvenation.
Sandy-hued stone tiles and creamy white walls are the reasons why this bathroom looks cosy and inviting. A large wood-framed mirror, a few simple shelves and a beautiful sink cabinet with ample storage space lend character and warmth here. The pendant lamps above the sink look charming too.
