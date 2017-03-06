Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of small gardens under the stairs

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Plants and indoor gardens give a special value to a home. Everything looks more pleasant, fresh and makes us feel happier. Believe it or not, they also purify the air and give good energy: and the space under the stairs is the perfect space for a small garden. A small garden will give life to those  dead spaces in your house. 

We want to show you 20 beautiful gardens under the stairs, all with  different designs, shapes and sizes. Some of the gardens are dominated by stone, while others are more leafy, or with cactus, pots and even with water! Look at them all, take note and then tell us which is your favorite.

1. Dwarf palm

AQUA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Wood effect
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

2. An oasis in the concrete

VERTICAL HOUSE （縦格子の家）, MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所

3. Simple and cozy

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

4. Small and lush

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
Interiorisarte

5. Economical and charming

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

6. Planters on a stone slab wall

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

7. With sculpture

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

8. A micro lagoon in the house

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

9. Cactus on white stones

Apartamento Botafogo, Julia Queima Arquitetura Julia Queima Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Julia Queima Arquitetura

10. Simple and tropical

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

11. With concrete unevenness

Reforma Hall Social, Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura

12. Simply ferns

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

13. A small jungle in the house

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

14. Pots on red stone

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Iron/Steel Wood effect
Excelencia en Diseño

15. Steel pots under a modern staircase

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

16. Under a skylight. Just perfect.

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

17. In the most impossible spaces

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style garden Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

18. A garden for a spiral staircase

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

19. A tree!

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

20. With gravel and funky lights

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

9 inspiring ideas to revamp your balcony
Which garden under the stairs did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


