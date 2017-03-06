20 pictures of small gardens under the stairs

Plants and indoor gardens give a special value to a home. Everything looks more pleasant, fresh and makes us feel happier. Believe it or not, they also purify the air and give good energy: and the space under the stairs is the perfect space for a small garden. A small garden will give life to those dead spaces in your house.

We want to show you 20 beautiful gardens under the stairs, all with different designs, shapes and sizes. Some of the gardens are dominated by stone, while others are more leafy, or with cactus, pots and even with water! Look at them all, take note and then tell us which is your favorite.