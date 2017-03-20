Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and spacious bungalow in Himmatnagar, Gujarat

Justwords Justwords
Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
Situated in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, this spacious and luxurious bungalow uses sober colours and cutting-edge designs to make a lasting impact. A budget of Rs. 1 crore was sufficient for the interior architects at Kanakia Interior and Consultancy to introduce trendy designs and unique decorative accents throughout the house. Creative touches appear on the doors, partition screens, staircases as well as wall claddings of this multi-storied residence. Smart storage solutions and elegant lighting contribute to the visual appeal as well as comfort factor.

Dominated by neutral tones

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Creamy white, beige and grey tones make the interiors sober and soothing. Decorative glass panels on the doors take care of aesthetics, while a stylish white screen subtly separates the prayer room from the rest of the house.

Divine space

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

A sleek and trendy wood and white unit has been used as the temple in this bungalow. It is perfect for holding divine photos and figurines as well as storing prayer essentials.

Beautiful washbasin

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room Property,Cabinetry,Furniture,Mirror,Sink,Tap,Plumbing fixture,Building,Wood,Countertop
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Smooth grey and white surfaces pair with elegant mosaic tiles to make this common sink unit very beautiful. The printed sink itself is an artistic affair, while blue cove lighting adds a hint of glamour.

Stylish open kitchen

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Glossy white cabinets with silver detailing lend so much elegance and shine to the open kitchen! There is ample room for moving around and the space receives tons of natural light.

Designer bedroom

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

A textured wood and white bed with youthful green bedspread makes this bedroom stylish and inviting. The wood and white wall panelling is a very creative touch to jazz up the neutral environment.

Wood and white splendour

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Cutting edge patterns in dark wood and white not only rule the bed and the wall cladding behind it, but also the inbuilt wardrobe with smart sliding doors. The bedspread and cushions add colour to this bedroom.


Arty element

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Rendered in white wood and glass, this creative screen next to the staircase adds visual interest to the interiors.

Lovely staircase

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Smooth grey steps and painted glass and steel balustrade make the staircase unique and very fashionable. The space under it has been cleverly used to accommodate storage cabinets.

Ultramodern touch

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

The staircase on the second level of the bungalow is beautifully concealed behind a geometrically inspired stylish wooden panel. From here, you can see how the panel allows light to flow through and yet offers some privacy to the staircase.

Creative doors

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern living room
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

The doors and inbuilt cupboards on the second level feature beautiful and creative prints and patterns. While some flaunt abstract designs, others wow with floral or bird prints.

Bedroom with a difference

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow., KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Modern style bedroom
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of Bungalow.

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

White, grey and dark wooden tones rule this spacious and comfortable bedroom. Bird prints appear on the door as well as the sleek TV unit, while the closet is large enough to store all essentials. The geometrically-inspired bedspread looks great too.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


