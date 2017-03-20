A stylish and spacious bungalow in Himmatnagar, Gujarat

Situated in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, this spacious and luxurious bungalow uses sober colours and cutting-edge designs to make a lasting impact. A budget of Rs. 1 crore was sufficient for the interior architects at Kanakia Interior and Consultancy to introduce trendy designs and unique decorative accents throughout the house. Creative touches appear on the doors, partition screens, staircases as well as wall claddings of this multi-storied residence. Smart storage solutions and elegant lighting contribute to the visual appeal as well as comfort factor.
Creamy white, beige and grey tones make the interiors sober and soothing. Decorative glass panels on the doors take care of aesthetics, while a stylish white screen subtly separates the prayer room from the rest of the house.
A sleek and trendy wood and white unit has been used as the temple in this bungalow. It is perfect for holding divine photos and figurines as well as storing prayer essentials.
Smooth grey and white surfaces pair with elegant mosaic tiles to make this common sink unit very beautiful. The printed sink itself is an artistic affair, while blue cove lighting adds a hint of glamour.
Glossy white cabinets with silver detailing lend so much elegance and shine to the open kitchen! There is ample room for moving around and the space receives tons of natural light.
A textured wood and white bed with youthful green bedspread makes this bedroom stylish and inviting. The wood and white wall panelling is a very creative touch to jazz up the neutral environment.
Cutting edge patterns in dark wood and white not only rule the bed and the wall cladding behind it, but also the inbuilt wardrobe with smart sliding doors. The bedspread and cushions add colour to this bedroom.
Rendered in white wood and glass, this creative screen next to the staircase adds visual interest to the interiors.
Smooth grey steps and painted glass and steel balustrade make the staircase unique and very fashionable. The space under it has been cleverly used to accommodate storage cabinets.
The staircase on the second level of the bungalow is beautifully concealed behind a geometrically inspired stylish wooden panel. From here, you can see how the panel allows light to flow through and yet offers some privacy to the staircase.
The doors and inbuilt cupboards on the second level feature beautiful and creative prints and patterns. While some flaunt abstract designs, others wow with floral or bird prints.
White, grey and dark wooden tones rule this spacious and comfortable bedroom. Bird prints appear on the door as well as the sleek TV unit, while the closet is large enough to store all essentials. The geometrically-inspired bedspread looks great too.
