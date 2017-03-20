This 1bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai does wonders with 450sqft

Despite having only 450sqft at its disposal, this 1bhk apartment in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, is a modern and comfortable place to live in. Owned by a young couple, it was equipped with sleek designs and space-saving solutions by the interior designers and decorators at Sharada Interiors. Sober and neutral colours like white, black, grey and beige have been mostly used in this flat, though the kitchen comes as a vibrant surprise. Random creative touches also add to the aesthetic appeal of this home.
Done up in dark wood and white, the sleek entrance impresses with a creative door. A part of it has been cut out to embed a decorative wrought iron grille, which allows you to check who’s knocking without opening the door. This also lets fresh air enter the abode.
This trendy black and white shoe cabinet keeps clutter at bay and complements the earthy-hued tiles on the floor. Owing to its asymmetrical design, it allows the visitor to sit while taking off shoes.
A stylish panel with leafy patterns holds the living room TV and its associated sleek shelves. The shelves have been used to accommodate divine figurines, a small silver temple and other prayer essentials. Very creative use of space, we think!
On closely inspecting the shelf below the TV, we found that is filled with sand and colourful pebbles under the glass top. Very vibrant right?
Dark and light colours have paired aesthetically to make this sofa look attractive. Plush cushions and velvety upholstery promise lots of comfort.
Rendered with circular patterns and powerful blue lights, the false ceiling adds lots of style to the living room.
A bold combination of red and white makes this small but practical kitchen very fashionable. Smooth cabinets and a glossy black countertop add to the appeal here.
Floating cabinets near the ceiling add tons of functionality to the kitchen, without wasting precious floor area. The backsplash tiles look trendy too.
The neat platform bed comes with a rusty orange panelling above its headboard, which features a photograph of the happy couple. The printed bedspread and velvety duvet also add spice to the room.
Dark wood and white combine to lend this inbuilt closet elegance and to complement the rest of the bedroom. The closet offers ample space for storing clothes, accessories and bed linen.
