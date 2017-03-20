Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This 1bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai does wonders with 450sqft

Justwords Justwords
1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Despite having only 450sqft at its disposal, this 1bhk apartment in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, is a modern and comfortable place to live in. Owned by a young couple, it was equipped with sleek designs and space-saving solutions by the interior designers and decorators at Sharada Interiors. Sober and neutral colours like white, black, grey and beige have been mostly used in this flat, though the kitchen comes as a vibrant surprise. Random creative touches also add to the aesthetic appeal of this home.

Stylish entrance

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern houses
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

Done up in dark wood and white, the sleek entrance impresses with a creative door.  A part of it has been cut out to embed a decorative wrought iron grille, which allows you to check who’s knocking without opening the door. This also lets fresh air enter the abode.

Trendy organisation

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern houses
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

This trendy black and white shoe cabinet keeps clutter at bay and complements the earthy-hued tiles on the floor. Owing to its asymmetrical design, it allows the visitor to sit while taking off shoes.

Multifunctional design

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

A stylish panel with leafy patterns holds the living room TV and its associated sleek shelves. The shelves have been used to accommodate divine figurines, a small silver temple and other prayer essentials. Very creative use of space, we think!

Vibrant touch

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

On closely inspecting the shelf below the TV, we found that is filled with sand and colourful pebbles under the glass top. Very vibrant right?

Cosy seating

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

Dark and light colours have paired aesthetically to make this sofa look attractive. Plush cushions and velvety upholstery promise lots of comfort.

Fashionable false ceiling

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern living room Property,Building,Light,Blue,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Ceiling,House
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

Rendered with circular patterns and powerful blue lights, the false ceiling adds lots of style to the living room.


Bold kitchen

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern kitchen
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

A bold combination of red and white makes this small but practical kitchen very fashionable. Smooth cabinets and a glossy black countertop add to the appeal here.

Smart space utilisation

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern kitchen
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

Floating cabinets near the ceiling add tons of functionality to the kitchen, without wasting precious floor area. The backsplash tiles look trendy too.

Simple but homely bedroom

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern style bedroom
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

The neat platform bed comes with a rusty orange panelling above its headboard, which features a photograph of the happy couple. The printed bedspread and velvety duvet also add spice to the room.

Modern storage

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern style bedroom
SHARADA INTERIORS

1 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016

SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS
SHARADA INTERIORS

Dark wood and white combine to lend this inbuilt closet elegance and to complement the rest of the bedroom. The closet offers ample space for storing clothes, accessories and bed linen.  

For more ideas, take another tour - A modern and premium apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

12 closet designs that can be custom built to your taste
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks