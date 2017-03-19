A luxurious 10,000sqft bungalow in Surat

With an impressive area of 10,000sqft at its disposal, this bungalow in Surat was designed and decorated luxuriously by the interior architects at Kanakia Interior and Consultancy to suit the needs of all family members. The colour palette is mostly neutral and includes beige, white, grey, and cream; though bright hues pop up here and there. Trendy furniture, cosy textiles, and fashionable lighting steal the show in every room. Stylish use of glass lends an open and airy look to the interiors, while and open plan layout merges the living with the dining. Vibrant paintings, flowers, and candles add aesthetic appeal to this lavish residence, while wood has been used generously to ensure warmth and cosiness.
Glass doors physically separate the foyer from the interiors, yet visually open up the home. The dining area is well-lit and flaunts elegant furniture, while floor to ceiling windows allow stunning views of the outdoors.
Clad entirely in dark wood, the entrance looks warm and inviting. Tiny shelves holding flower-shaped lights add drama here.
Spacious and done up in soothing cream tones, the living area features large glass windows and elegant furnishing.
A large colourful painting jazzes up this corner of the living space, along with a pair of stylish armchairs and a pretty lamp.
Transparent glass balustrades lend oodles of style to the floating granite staircase, and we love how the space under it has been used to accommodate a sleek wooden cabinet.
Simple yet modern furniture, creamy white walls, warm wooden flooring and trendy bedside lamps make this bedroom very relaxing and serene.
The sleek and fashionable wooden TV unit has been designed to act as the study station as well.
Uniquely crafted bedside lamps hang from the ceiling to lend a very creative touch to this wood and cream bedroom. Plush textiles and an elegant rug ensure maximum comfort.
The yellow top of the study desk is like a sleek box which can be opened or closed as required. The lid has been designed innovatively to hold stationery.
A couple of trendy rattan chairs and a table make this balcony perfect for unwinding and breathing in fresh air. Glass railing and decorative tiles add to the attraction.
Lively shades like pink, blue and orange dominate the spacious kids’ room, while neat furniture and trendy lamps promise cosiness and style.
An L-shaped wall-mounted desk and smooth cabinets allow both the kids ample space for studying. The windows on either side feature colourful seats with inbuilt storage.
Done up mostly in various shades of grey, this family room is perfect for lazing around, watching movies or chatting. Comfy yet modern furniture and dark wooden elements guarantee relaxation, while the colourful armchair lends a cheerful touch.
Elegant shades of beige, cream and wood make this bathroom cosy, while trendy white fixtures ensure convenience. Flowers and candles add to the beauty.
A romantic quote sticker on the grey wall and pretty candles make this small bathroom romantic and inviting.
A large mirror and transparent glass screen for the shower nook make this bathroom appear airy and large, despite its small dimensions.
