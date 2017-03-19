A luxurious 10,000sqft bungalow in Surat

With an impressive area of 10,000sqft at its disposal, this bungalow in Surat was designed and decorated luxuriously by the interior architects at Kanakia Interior and Consultancy to suit the needs of all family members. The colour palette is mostly neutral and includes beige, white, grey, and cream; though bright hues pop up here and there. Trendy furniture, cosy textiles, and fashionable lighting steal the show in every room. Stylish use of glass lends an open and airy look to the interiors, while and open plan layout merges the living with the dining. Vibrant paintings, flowers, and candles add aesthetic appeal to this lavish residence, while wood has been used generously to ensure warmth and cosiness.