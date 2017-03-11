Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to make the small bathrooms look beautiful!

homify Modern bathroom
Bathrooms have to bear the greatest brunt of shrinking sizes of flats in today’s world.  It has become a standard norm to cut a few inches from bathroom and add it to the rooms. The result is that we really struggle to make our bathrooms functional and comfortable.

The professionals of Homify understand your problem. They have come up with some smart solutions for your small bathrooms that will make it organized, comfortable and beautiful. In this idea book, we have brought 15 ideas to make the small bathrooms of your home shine. Let’s have a look and get inspired.

The perfect combination

Bungalow , ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern bathroom Building,Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Bathroom,House
ZEAL Arch Designs

Bungalow

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

The combination of black and white is always perfect. This classic combination even makes the space look bigger. The floral design on a portion of the wall is breaking the monotony of monochrome.

​Creatively confused

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Rustic style bathroom Stone
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Be chaotic, be mystified and be creative! Think something out of the box and do it differently and then see the magic unveiling right in front of you. Who cares when it is so beautiful?

​Mirror, mirror on the wall

Toilet Ansari Architects Modern bathroom
Ansari Architects

Toilet

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A mirror has the ability to bluff you. It will make a small space looks bigger and spacious. Try this trick and see the difference.

​Smart solutions for every problem

homify Industrial style bathroom Tiles Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small bathroom will never be a problem. Have a look at this bathroom. Every nook and corner has been utilized to convert this small area into an organized and beautiful bathroom.

​Segregating the zone

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

The three areas of the bathroom, shower, toilet and the sink are segregated by the color of the wall. The natural stone wall of the shower area is in complete sync with the black interior. This modern bathroom is so amazing that its size will hardly be a matter of concern.

Fresh as flower

Kid's bathroom Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern bathroom
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Kid's bathroom

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

The thoughtful utilization of each and every space will make a bathroom feel spacious. The cabinet under the sink, the contrasting color of wooden partition and the wall is very modern. I like the idea of keeping fresh flowers in the bathroom.


​Windows and niches on the walls

Bathroom designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern bathroom Tap,Property,Building,Plumbing fixture,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Bathroom,Sink,Flooring
Desig9x Studio

Bathroom designs

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

One or two large windows will fill the space with natural lights and brighten it up. It will also bring the outdoors right into the bathroom.

​Playing with colors

Ultra-Modern Red Washroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Ultra-Modern Red Washroom

homify
homify
homify

Play with colors to make the space look bigger. The aesthetic and intelligent use of red and white tiles is creating an interesting blend. The small space will become lively. Believe me or see it yourself.

​Connected to nature

Residence at Mahim, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style bathroom
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Mahim

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Stones, natural material, brass taps, shower… everything is so natural. This rustic small bathroom looks great. The floral toilet seat is there for a purpose. Guess what?

​Clean and clear

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar en Pigüé, Proyectos y Planos Online Proyectos y Planos Online Modern bathroom
Proyectos y Planos Online

Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online

A clean bathroom with clearly defined areas will look good. Keep the size of each element according to the space available and don’t overcrowd it.

Small and elegant

Bagno Casa Strippoli, Giuseppe Strippoli Designer Giuseppe Strippoli Designer Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Strippoli Designer

Giuseppe Strippoli Designer
Giuseppe Strippoli Designer
Giuseppe Strippoli Designer

The contrasting color of the walls and glass shower doors is looking elegant. Choose the correct lighting for that calming effect during warm showers.

​A long grey bathroom

Bathroom In:Style Direct Modern bathroom
In:Style Direct

Bathroom

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Toilet seat squeezed in between the sink and bathtub makes sense. The space beneath the sink, niches and even the empty walls are used for storage. Every space could be used judiciously to make a small bathroom functionally comfortable.

​Long bathrooms stretched more

Интерьер для успешной женщины. Шик и изысканная брутальность в эклектичном стиле., YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Eclectic style bathroom
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

The intelligent design of this long bathroom makes it look longer. The wall tiles, lightings, a long mirror above the sink and elevated shower area, its perfect!

​All eyes on the floor

Apartamento Antas, Porto, Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Vítor Leal Barros Architecture Modern bathroom
Vítor Leal Barros Architecture

Vítor Leal Barros Architecture
Vítor Leal Barros Architecture
Vítor Leal Barros Architecture

An attractive floor, grey color on the walls, a simple sink with open space beneath where you can aesthetically keep your toiletries, glass-partitioned shower area and a large mirror above the sink; everything is there and it doesn’t look cramped. It’s beautiful!

​White with patterned floor

FRN2, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Scandinavian style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

The color makes a huge difference. Use white or subtle color in small areas, it will look spacious. But all white is boring. Isn’t it? Splash the color on the floor and liven up your bathroom. It is attractive!

A beautiful family home in Nashik, Maharashtra
Do you have more ideas to make a small bathroom look spacious and beautiful? We are waiting to hear from you.


