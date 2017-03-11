15 ideas to make the small bathrooms look beautiful!

Bathrooms have to bear the greatest brunt of shrinking sizes of flats in today’s world. It has become a standard norm to cut a few inches from bathroom and add it to the rooms. The result is that we really struggle to make our bathrooms functional and comfortable.
The professionals of Homify understand your problem. They have come up with some smart solutions for your small bathrooms that will make it organized, comfortable and beautiful. In this idea book, we have brought 15 ideas to make the small bathrooms of your home shine. Let’s have a look and get inspired.
The combination of black and white is always perfect. This classic combination even makes the space look bigger. The floral design on a portion of the wall is breaking the monotony of monochrome.
Be chaotic, be mystified and be creative! Think something out of the box and do it differently and then see the magic unveiling right in front of you. Who cares when it is so beautiful?
A mirror has the ability to bluff you. It will make a small space looks bigger and spacious. Try this trick and see the difference.
Small bathroom will never be a problem. Have a look at this bathroom. Every nook and corner has been utilized to convert this small area into an organized and beautiful bathroom.
The three areas of the bathroom, shower, toilet and the sink are segregated by the color of the wall. The natural stone wall of the shower area is in complete sync with the black interior. This modern bathroom is so amazing that its size will hardly be a matter of concern.
The thoughtful utilization of each and every space will make a bathroom feel spacious. The cabinet under the sink, the contrasting color of wooden partition and the wall is very modern. I like the idea of keeping fresh flowers in the bathroom.
One or two large windows will fill the space with natural lights and brighten it up. It will also bring the outdoors right into the bathroom.
Play with colors to make the space look bigger. The aesthetic and intelligent use of red and white tiles is creating an interesting blend. The small space will become lively. Believe me or see it yourself.
Stones, natural material, brass taps, shower… everything is so natural. This rustic small bathroom looks great. The floral toilet seat is there for a purpose. Guess what?
A clean bathroom with clearly defined areas will look good. Keep the size of each element according to the space available and don’t overcrowd it.
The contrasting color of the walls and glass shower doors is looking elegant. Choose the correct lighting for that calming effect during warm showers.
Toilet seat squeezed in between the sink and bathtub makes sense. The space beneath the sink, niches and even the empty walls are used for storage. Every space could be used judiciously to make a small bathroom functionally comfortable.
The intelligent design of this long bathroom makes it look longer. The wall tiles, lightings, a long mirror above the sink and elevated shower area, its perfect!
An attractive floor, grey color on the walls, a simple sink with open space beneath where you can aesthetically keep your toiletries, glass-partitioned shower area and a large mirror above the sink; everything is there and it doesn’t look cramped. It’s beautiful!
The color makes a huge difference. Use white or subtle color in small areas, it will look spacious. But all white is boring. Isn’t it? Splash the color on the floor and liven up your bathroom. It is attractive!