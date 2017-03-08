20 beautiful and modern wooden kitchens

Kitchens are spaces that express and represent the tastes and needs of their owners and can easily adapting to their changing space, style, trends and demands. Wood is one of the most common materials that has been used in kitchens since early days and though new elements are making inroads into kitchen construction, wood has not lost its popularity. Due to its durability, texture and infinity of designs wood has earned it a place of prominence in the designing of modern kitchens. Though wood today has become expensive and other materials are being used in kitchens, wood it is still preferred for cabinets and drawers to give it a natural look. In this ideabook we have presented designs of beautiful kitchens which have used wood as the primary material.