20 beautiful and modern wooden kitchens

Kitchens are spaces that express and represent the tastes and needs of their owners and can easily adapting to their changing space, style, trends and demands. Wood is one of the most common materials that has been used in kitchens since early days and though new elements are making inroads into kitchen construction, wood has not lost its popularity. Due to its durability, texture and infinity of designs wood has earned it a place of prominence in the designing of modern kitchens. Though wood today has become expensive and other materials are being used in kitchens, wood it is still preferred for cabinets and drawers to give it a natural look. In this ideabook we have presented designs of beautiful kitchens which have used wood as the primary material.
Though the layout of furniture in this kitchen is entirely made of wood except the ceiling and walls, its not completely rustic kitchen due to the modern elements that have been introduced within its midst. The wood used for the floor may be different from the quality used on cabinets and shelves but the overall structure and layout is smart and attractive.
Achieving a unique design requires innovation and unusual elements like this elegant layout of wood panels across the ceiling and walls followed by wooden furniture and cabinets that make a beautiful partnership with granite table and lighting elements. The lightweight wood kitchen furniture is in a lighter tone when compared to tone of wall and roof panels which balances the modern kitchen decorated with stainless steel appliances.
For dressing up a traditional kitchen wood has been used in the form of panels for a stylish finish on the cabinets. The table designed with a conservative air is supported by transparent chairs that balance the dark tone of the chairs. The well-planned layout shows how simple décor and classic pieces of furniture create a beautiful kitchen with wood that covers majority of the surfaces.
Due to its durability and classy appearance, wood is an element that steals the scene in every situation as its dark grains enhance the appearance of steel equipment around the modern kitchen. The best feature of this region is the perfect island with granite surfaces and attractively designed wooden drawers that facilitate its synchronized combination with other materials such as steel, granite or quartz.
The light tone of wood and neutral background gives the overall environment a sophisticated and fresh air, so if your kitchen is small, use light wood combined with the color white as did the kitchen planners here.
The glossy varnish on the wooden panels and laminated surfaces make this design special and impressive. The wood as the protagonist has been used across the cabinet walls and nearby stairs effectively blending white tones with golden light for a harmonious and elegant modern kitchen
Combined with the black granite and vinyl used as background for cupboards, these stylish wooden panels have led to the creation of a masculine and modern kitchen with open shelves and panels. Natural and untreated wood gives an incredible gloss to the cabinets and drawers thanks to its beautiful streaks, organic lines and aesthetically pleasing texture.
Changing the color and texture of the wood is extremely easy making it convenient to use for designing cabinets and cupboards , and adapting it to match any style and design. The dark coffee tone used for wood here is ideal for minimalist and modern style kitchens which involve eclectic combination with light toned tops to create a beautiful contrast.
With the multitude of designs and patterns available in wood it is easy to create both cabinets and furniture using it with several other materials for a stylish look. In this small kitchen the owners have managed to condense all work areas and electrical equipment into a small space along with a breakfast bar. Industrial style domed lamps and tiny recessed lights on the roof keep the region bathed in light at all hours of the day.
Matt wood furniture has an unusual finish which is popular in rustic and industrial designs such as this kitchen with spacious windows beside the cook-top. Every cabinet and cupboard in this kitchen has been designed from top to bottom with glossy matt wood along with granite and stainless steel to create a design that is personalized and tailored to personal tastes.
Though exposed structural elements within a house are often a hindrance to interior decoration, they can be used as an ornament if used or designed correctly. The wooden roof beams and rafters add to the glamor of this stylish kitchen that has been designed with stainless steel counters.
Open floor layout and a nice dining room made with wood always adds warmth and quality to the space, especially if it is made with natural wood, highlighting the beauty of this beautiful cladding. Light brown tint is different from the smart kitchen cabinets creating a nice contrast.
For shiny and bright surfaces use wood laminates with surfaces that are polished and create a mirror effect that goes perfectly with chrome finishes and polished furniture. The shinier the wood the more its textures and grains will be exposed and will contribute to your design creating an excellent example of eclectic kitchen as showcased here.
Whether wood is used just for the surface cabinets, the breakfast area or decorative objects it adds class to the environment with its textures and coatings like this elegant kitchen.
This smart kitchen which has wood playing a major role may remind you of a country kitchen but its combination with modern elements like natural stone counter, vinyl floor and other equipment showcases the versatility of wood. When the furniture and cabinets are dressed in beautiful natural wood the floor and walls can be of any type.
White color is synonymous with freshness and luminosity which expands spaces visually by multiplying light almost by magic. To avoid an antiseptic environment wood touches have been applied in key areas to create striking details in this Scandinavian kitchen.
Natural streaks and tone variations in wood are the most attractive aspects of this material. By avoiding use of dyes, paints or lacquered finishes to change their tone one can enjoy the natural patterns of wood like this attractive extension bar in the modern and trendy kitchen.
Combination of open shelves and closed cabinets in the kitchen with a mid-sized dining area customized in color and design add fun to the kitchen giving it a warm and modern feel.
Continuous patterns on wood panels whether horizontal or vertical evoke elegance especially if it is located across a wall or line of cabinets and cupboards to achieve a uniform and continuous design.
An elegant U shaped kitchen with a refrigerator right in the center and an island with a bowed limestone top offers seating for two. Maple perimeter cabinets with truffle-colored glaze look. The cabinets stretch up to the ceiling to maximize storage space while preserving the kitchen’s old-world charm.
If you are a lover of nature and all its colors and textures then wood is an element you cannot do without. Here is an additional design of a small kitchen that even has a bar built into its counter. The best décor here are the hanging flower pots and overhead lights that add warmth and cheer to the kitchen.
