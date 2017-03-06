7 Ideas of movable furniture for your home

When furnishing a home, it's always a good tip to invest in some movable or mobile furniture as they will definitely come in handy. Movable furniture is usually lightweight and easy to move around. This allows you the flexibility of moving it from one room to another therefore allowing you to even use rooms for different purposes at different times of the day. We will see examples of this later. Basically, movable furniture can make your home more spacious, practical and comfortable.
We hope you will find some inspiration for your home through the ideas for movable furniture here. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end.
Pictured here we see an old crate that has been transformed into a mobile cabinet with wheels. This mobile cabinet could even transform into a mobile mini bar with some imagination.
Stools are very practical as they are lightweight and easy to move around. They usually come in handy when you have guests at home, and can even be used as side tables. When not needed, the stools can be stacked up on top of each other.
Pictured here we see some colourful stools brightening up the dining table—stools are a great way of bringing some colour into your home.
Hammocks are one of the best inventions ever for comfort and laziness, but they're also extremely practical. You can hang it in the living room, balcony, or even kitchen if you feel like it. With a hammock stand, you can have your hammock practically everywhere!
Office chairs are great—they're the next level of laziness after hammocks because you don't even have to get up to get to the phone, you can just roll over in full comfort and style! They're also excellent for that time when you sprain your ankle!
A coffee table on wheels can be a very practical piece of furniture to have especially if you have a small living room or studio apartment. This way you can neatly tuck it away in a corner when it's not being used. Pictured here we see an old crate with wheels being used as a coffee table, adding a vintage touch to the setting.
Futons are not only fashionable but very practical as well. Basically, you can turn a space into a living room by day and a bedroom by night with one single futon. Isn't that awesome? It can also be rolled up and put away if not needed.
Finally, ottomans or pouffes are wonderful additions to have at home. They're small, comfy, decorative and easily movable as well. Pictured here we see a gorgeous ottoman in natural fiber with ethnic patterns.
We hope you've found some good ideas for your home here. For more furniture ideas, have a look at colonial furniture ideas for Indian homes.