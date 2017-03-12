Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of stone-wall claddings for your home

Ruqaiyya Hussain
House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style living room
Stone claddings make your home beautiful and gives a distinctive touch to our home environment. Perfect for any room, be it living room or the kitchen, the stone can be chosen both for natural and artificial panels.

Here are some stone wall cladding ideas that you can get done at home. Go through them below!

At the entrance door

Main entrance door
homify

Main entrance door

homify
homify
homify

Lay a long lasting impression on your guests and get the most stylish textural design of your house located right next to the entrance door. 

Wall cladding for facade

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

A well build and designed facade says a lot about your likes, choice and personality. Let your exteriors scream for your designer side as you get raw stone wall cladding at the facade. You can use it to till one level and let the remain levels plain and usual.

Another beautiful timeless facade made of stone

Light Up The Entrance
Simran Kohli

Light Up The Entrance

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

As we said above, you can use different styles of wall cladding for exteriors. They are sturdy, can withstand temperature, heat and rains as well as look gorgeous. 

Exterior wall matching the decor

Referenzen- Naturstein
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Minimal decor is the need for all these days. If you too believe in the beauty of monochrome exteriors then this inspiration will work best in your interest. 

A wall specially made for your TV

Entertainment Unit with Stone Cladding
Asense

Entertainment Unit with Stone Cladding

Asense
Asense
Asense

TV screen background with wall cladding design in above image is stunning. You can see how the designer has put in white motif behind the screen to create a neat look.

Special library corner with stones

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

Stone age wall design right besides your small library- we are in love with how the designer has blended small and large stones to create rustic environment with the modern elements like sophisticated furniture, carpet and lampshade. 


Sleek stone wall cladding for living room

Muster und Texturen für die Wand
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

Sleek design wall cladding are most suitable for low width room. Match your furniture and other nearby elements to the walls to create a scandivanian kind of look.

Specialized wall made for this hallway

Stone cladding concept in living room
homify

Stone cladding concept in living room

homify
homify
homify

Most of the hallways in our homes lack decor elements, furniture or anything special that would have made it look notable. Instead of purchasing expensive carpets and designer sculptures, get one of the walls with cladding design and add volume to the area. 

A grand living room with grand textures

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada)
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Big rooms are often a headache. Not only they are hard to decorate but also it becomes really difficult to differentiate them in two part if you opted for them as open floor plan. Create the difference with different types of wall. Keep one simple and neat for the living area and the other will brick design wall for the entertainment corner. 

Texture + Neat lines

Moradia Golf
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda

ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda

Too much of sophistication is hard to balance and therefore, we suggest you to pick up something stronger and bolder like a neat lined cladding wall. 

For the Italian beauty for your house

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Italian housing style and constructions are famous worldwide. The thrive on smart construction and designing rather than accessories. You can see the example above. 

A room divider that steals the show

Remodelación Casa BR
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

How about getting a room divider with stone wall cladding and a fireplace within! This room is definitely a heaven to rest in. 

Dining room that looks eternal

Casale SpecialUmbria.com
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Set up a special dining corner that appears like an old styled room. Use natural elements like wood, cement and stone and you will feel like you have walked back in the times. 

A kitchen that seems to be adapted from classic tales

Casale SpecialUmbria.com
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

At the very first glance, this kitchen looks like a screenshot from some fairy tale or classic story. Simple elements and accessories, yet to gorgeous. Hire a designer to imitate this one. 

Wall cladding to separate spaces

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Room dividers come in various form but the strongest and highest in demands are those that do not get noticed at first glance. So why not get a wall like this. 

What is your favorite design among these? We think they all are adopted beautifully to complement the respective houses.


