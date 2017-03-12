15 pictures of stone-wall claddings for your home

Stone claddings make your home beautiful and gives a distinctive touch to our home environment. Perfect for any room, be it living room or the kitchen, the stone can be chosen both for natural and artificial panels.
Here are some stone wall cladding ideas that you can get done at home. Go through them below!
Lay a long lasting impression on your guests and get the most stylish textural design of your house located right next to the entrance door.
As we said above, you can use different styles of wall cladding for exteriors. They are sturdy, can withstand temperature, heat and rains as well as look gorgeous.
Minimal decor is the need for all these days. If you too believe in the beauty of monochrome exteriors then this inspiration will work best in your interest.
TV screen background with wall cladding design in above image is stunning. You can see how the designer has put in white motif behind the screen to create a neat look.
Stone age wall design right besides your small library- we are in love with how the designer has blended small and large stones to create rustic environment with the modern elements like sophisticated furniture, carpet and lampshade.
Sleek design wall cladding are most suitable for low width room. Match your furniture and other nearby elements to the walls to create a scandivanian kind of look.
Most of the hallways in our homes lack decor elements, furniture or anything special that would have made it look notable. Instead of purchasing expensive carpets and designer sculptures, get one of the walls with cladding design and add volume to the area.
Big rooms are often a headache. Not only they are hard to decorate but also it becomes really difficult to differentiate them in two part if you opted for them as open floor plan. Create the difference with different types of wall. Keep one simple and neat for the living area and the other will brick design wall for the entertainment corner.
Too much of sophistication is hard to balance and therefore, we suggest you to pick up something stronger and bolder like a neat lined cladding wall.
Italian housing style and constructions are famous worldwide. The thrive on smart construction and designing rather than accessories. You can see the example above.
How about getting a room divider with stone wall cladding and a fireplace within! This room is definitely a heaven to rest in.
Set up a special dining corner that appears like an old styled room. Use natural elements like wood, cement and stone and you will feel like you have walked back in the times.
At the very first glance, this kitchen looks like a screenshot from some fairy tale or classic story. Simple elements and accessories, yet to gorgeous. Hire a designer to imitate this one.
Room dividers come in various form but the strongest and highest in demands are those that do not get noticed at first glance. So why not get a wall like this.