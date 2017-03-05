Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fantastic ideas to light the walls of your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The lights in a house are not just for functionality purposes so that we can see during night, but they are also an essential part of the décor. With the right lighting, you can create the required environment in any room and make sure the rest of the décor blends with it.

To help you out, we have put down 12 fantastic ideas to light the walls of your house:

1. Give a personality to the façade

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The Pont design

The Pont design
The Pont design
The Pont design

When you have a beautiful house which looks amazing on the outside as well, then why not make it stand out by placing lights all around the façade?

2. Floor lighting

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

By placing the lights on the floor, not only can you accentuate the designer walls, but it also makes the room look more brighter and bigger. 

​3. Highlight wall textures

Casa Ped, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

 If you have textured walls, then adding lighting around it will only highlight the textures. Add a bit of greenery near the walls, and you have got yourself a winner. 

​4. Light up the internal courtyard

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a courtyard inside your house, then light up its wall to brighten the entire area. This will also make your courtyard more romantic and a prime spot for parties. 

5. Focus on the centre

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

Placing lights on the top or the bottom of the walls is the most obvious way, so why not give your home’s décor an edge by placing lights at the very centre.

6. Discreet lighting

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern walls & floors Pottery
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

You can also discreetly light up the ceiling, just like this house which has panels all over the ceiling and lights inside it.


​7. Natural lighting through windows

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern walls & floors
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Yes, we do need artificial lighting but if your house is around an open space then open up several small windows to let natural light and air in. 

8. Strip of lights

Casa em S. Pedro do Estoril, Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

If you are planning to keep things simple with the lighting around your house, then we recommend going with a simple strip of lights all around the wall perimeter. 

9. Wall near the stairs

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room Plant,Property,Building,Wood,Living room,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Line,Arecales
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Putting up lights along the walls of the stairs doesn’t just look amazing, but it can also help you use the stairs late night when you don’t want to switch on all the lights. 

10. Subtle light at the entrance

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Place a line of subtle lights around the entrance of your house to always keep your front yard well-lit. We recommend going with a textured wall, just like this one. 

11. A rather modern lighting

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house has used small LED lights all over the place, including the ceiling, walls near the staircase and the room as well. 

​12. Hidden lighting arrangement

Victorian living room Style Within Modern living room victorian property,victorian home,sitting room,living room,grey living room,grey walls,alcove lighting,home lighting,room lighting,wall lights,alcove storage,modern coffee table
Style Within

Victorian living room

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

In case you already have the décor of your house set up, and you are planning to add lights to space then the best way would be to add hidden lighting at the back of the cabinets.

For more inspiration, check out this ideabook.

A 1200sqft Pune apartment full of fashionable ideas
Which one of these wall lighting was your favourite?


