10 pictures of wooden main doors for aesthetics and protection

The main doors of our house are incredibly important because they set the tone of the entire house’s decor. But picking the main doors can be tricky because they need to be both good-looking and strong. Well, the one material which fulfils both of those requirements is wood.
To inspire you today, here are 10 pictures of wooden main doors:
This door gives a twist to the classic wooden doors by installing a panel which lets the door be opened from both sides.
If you don’t want to experiment much with the front door, then we recommend going with a classic, yet stylish wooden door.
These designer traditional double doors with embellishments all over and long handles are the epitome of perfection. Not to mention, the fan inside the room perfectly matches with the door.
If you want to give your home a more European vibe, then we recommend going for Victorian double doors like this with classic click handles.
These modern and minimal double doors are perfect for a home which has a minimal décor inside.
In case you do want to go with wooden and glass combination, but you don’t want strangers to be able to look inside your house, then you can go for frosted glass which provides much more privacy.
This wooden door is the very definition of simple and classic. The side glass panels provide a great contrast to the stainless steel handle.
This house has a grand façade with a big entrance and stunning pillars. Of course, to match the façade, they had to pick a grand wooden door like this.
A complete no-nonsense wooden door, this one is simple and extremely strong. Installing a door like this means not only will you feel secure inside your house but you will also love the beauty quotient it adds to your house.