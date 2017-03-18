A gorgeous 5-bedroom and 2200sqft home in Kolkata

With five stylish bedrooms, one elegant living and dining area and a trendy kitchen, this 2200sqft home cater to all the needs of Mr. A. Gupta and his family in Kolkata. Beautiful colours, creative designs, and stunning wall claddings are the highlights of this residence. Luxurious textiles, smart storage solutions and stylish lighting make living here comfortable and unique too. Each of the bedrooms is exclusively decorated and comes with trendy surprises. The interior designers and decorators at Creazione Interiors have done a wonderful job indeed with this home.
The wooden wall holding the trendy TV unit is gorgeously carved and combines dark brown, white and beige for a stunning appearance. You can also catch a glimpse of the cutting-edge false ceiling with overlapping squares and rectangles all over.
Right after entering the residence, you get to see cream and wooden doors with creative designs on them. A beautiful collage and a smart storage unit add personality to this space as well.
A stylish L-shaped wooden seating nook adds extra edge to the living area. It combines dark wood, ornately carved white panels and pale ochre surfaces for a unique look, and comes with inbuilt drawers too.
Artfully arranged beige and grey panels lend a lot of jazz to the wall behind the bench here. The bench itself is an elegant wood, cream and beige unit which offers room for displaying artefacts as well as seating.
Stylish chairs in violet, green and cream make the dining area colourful as well as playful. The textured wall and gorgeously carved false ceiling add luxurious touches here.
Splashes of green and dark wooden elements make this kitchen youthful as well as cosy. Numerous cabinets and open shelves address all storage needs, while mosaic tiles lend visual depth.
Though an unusual choice, black makes a stunning statement in this bedroom and adds personality. It also complements the white and wooden elements, while inbuilt storage and trendy furniture promise comfort. A unique false ceiling and wood and black wall claddings make this bedroom one of a kind.
Sleek stripes of wood and black make the TV wall very interesting. The creative design of the shelf is attractive too.
Soft shades of beige, cream, and brown lend oodles of cosiness and brightness to this large bedroom. Patterned cushions, sleek furniture and lots of light ensure an appealing ambiance.
Space has been creatively utilised in this bedroom, as you can see from the way the closets, the study station and the TV unit have been arranged. Wood adds warmth to the space, while natural light offers a cheerful quality.
Dark shades of magenta couple with cream tones for a regal look in this bedroom. The beautifully printed wallpaper, the plush bedding and the stylish headboard complete the look here.
Magenta and cream again appear to dominate the wardrobe, with beautiful prints lending a luxurious look. The light orange wall has also been decked tastefully with framed photos of different sizes.
Charming shades of green and brown fill this bedroom with a nature-friendly aura, while the patterned wallpaper offer visual interest. The sleek and practical TV unit and some potted greens ensure both entertainment and refreshment.
Gold and white come together to make the wardrobe in this bedroom look luxurious and modern. The dressing unit has also been cleverly accommodated by this wall-to-wall unit.
Wall arts inspired by the animation movie “Cars” and bright colours make the kid’s room very playful and exciting. The bed is simple but comfy, and the bright blue wall is a serene touch.
The wardrobe, shelves and even the study station in this room have been jazzed up with blue and yellow touches. These furniture pieces offer tons of storage space and look awesome as well.
