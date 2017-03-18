A gorgeous 5-bedroom and 2200sqft home in Kolkata

With five stylish bedrooms, one elegant living and dining area and a trendy kitchen, this 2200sqft home cater to all the needs of Mr. A. Gupta and his family in Kolkata. Beautiful colours, creative designs, and stunning wall claddings are the highlights of this residence. Luxurious textiles, smart storage solutions and stylish lighting make living here comfortable and unique too. Each of the bedrooms is exclusively decorated and comes with trendy surprises. The interior designers and decorators at Creazione Interiors have done a wonderful job indeed with this home.