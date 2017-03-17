This 1200sqft Mumbai home celebrates colours and creativity

There’s nothing like colours to make your home bold, artistic and to express your personality. Colours can fill any space with cheer, emotions and create a unique identity. And that is why; we have brought you a very vibrant and creatively decked home in Mumbai. With a modest area of 1200sqft, this residence combines stunning hues like red, yellow, pink, orange, blue and more to make an unforgettable impression. The furniture pieces combine modernism and vintage styles, while the decor accents are exclusive too. Stylish lighting and warm wooden touches contribute to this creation as well, thanks to the innovativeness and vision of the interior designers and decorators at Nikneh Studio.
The living room wows us with a cosy black sofa peppered with vibrant printed cushions and a colourful patchwork chair. The unique wooden coffee table rests on wheels and is mobile, while an industrial style three-legged lamp adds personality to the space.
A bright sunny splash of yellow adds lots of life and uniqueness to this trendy kitchen. Smooth wooden cabinets cater to storage needs, while some of them feature frosted glass shutters and are lit from within.
Chairs with boldly printed upholstery and some trendy white ones flank the dining table on either side. The feature wall at the end is creatively lit and makes the dining ambiance soothing. The overall look is very retro.
A closer look at the wooden dining table reveals how vintage style crockery in white lends elegance to the setting. The wall has been creatively adorned with decorative plates in different sizes and colours too. How ingenious!
Smooth white walls decked with artworks make this corridor artistic and appealing. Bright recessed lights make it seem spacious, while the wooden ceiling offers warmth.
Sleek strips of pale natural wood clad the walls of this cosy bedroom, so that bold colours can be easily highlighted. The teal and red bedding and the yellow and orange decorative squares on the wall fill the space with liveliness. We also love the vintage style grey headboard.
Thanks to the four-poster bed and bright blue and pink bedding, this bedroom takes us back to bygone days when life was slow-paced and charming. The colourful cushion and delicately printed wallpaper add to the subtle grandeur here.
Sliding glass doors separate the bedroom yet visually connect it with a terrace-like space where you can sit and enjoy lazy teas. A couple of stylish chairs and a coffee table offer comfy seating, while a glass balustrade separates the seating area from a space decorated with white pebbles and a life-size natural mural.
Done up in neutral and soothing hues like white, cream and grey, this bathroom makes daily routine a pleasure. A large mirror, trendy fixtures and a spacious sink countertop add to the convenience.
Enjoy another tour - A charming and colourful home in Mumbai