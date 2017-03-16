A rustic and beautiful bungalow in Karjat, Maharashtra

Karjat is a very lush and green city in Maharashtra and perfect for those who want to build vacation homes in the middle of nature. We are here today to explore a spacious and rustic bungalow accompanied by gorgeous gardens and a refreshing pool. Lavish use of stone and wood lend rustic charm and warmth to this home, while a large terrace makes outdoor relaxation and meals pleasurable. Potted greens constitute a major part of the decor scheme, while bright and bold hues appear now and then for visual interest. Modern and rustic furniture pieces have also been artfully combined in this bungalow for a unique and relaxing living experience. Credit for everything goes to the interior designers and decorators at The Orange Lane.
Single –storied yet spread over a lavish area, this villa is set amidst verdant greenery. The terrace as well as the large glass windows opens it up to the beautiful grass, dense bushes and tall trees. Natural boulders have been set in a circle in the garden to create a casual spot for sitting and chatting. A very unique touch right?
Dotted with robust outdoor furniture made from wood and cane, the spacious terrace looks perfect for unwinding amidst nature and breathing in fresh air. Potted greens of various kinds and creative lamps make the atmosphere soothing, while the shade protects you from sun and rain.
A stylish table made from salvaged wood and matching chairs make the outdoor dining space very rustic and vintage. A big vase holding tall and lively green branches make the setting enchanting.
Elegant blue couches, a large white and green coffee table and a vibrant wall decor piece make the living area cheerful and spicy. Beautiful lamps, potted greens and a colourful rug help jazz up the cream and wooden environment too.
A large red and yellow wall art livens up the creamy white walls of this study room and lends creativity. The desk is crafted from salvaged wood in different tones and brings back the charm of bygone days.
Equipped with a mix of traditional and modern wooden furniture, this spacious and cosy bedroom seems soothing and welcoming. Soft shades of cream and elegant wooden tones contribute to the rustic atmosphere, while the green and lush courtyard lends a refreshing touch. Thanks to the glass walls which visually connect the bedroom with the courtyard, ample sunlight floods the space and makes it cheerful.
Done up mainly in stone, the poolside is simply breathtaking! The blue waters, artificial waterfall, dense vegetation, and idyllic setting come together to make this space extremely rejuvenating. A large wooden table is laid with traditional banana leaves for plates, a lovely candleholder and stone and glass crockery to make your outdoor meals delightful.
