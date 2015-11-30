7 Bedside tables that blend anywhere in your home

Bedside tables or night tables can be in the form of a small stool or cabinet created to hold lamps, books, water bottle, clocks or any of the regular small paraphernalia that is needed in the bedroom at night. While some of them have storage compartments to keep small objects like watches, spectacles and jewellery that is removed at night and put on in the morning, several of the most modern ones do not have these attachments. Bedrooms which do not have light switches near the bed should keep a bedside lamp to avoid stumbling around in the dark or to read books before going to sleep.

Bedside table with aesthetic lamps or art object can improve the appeal of a bedroom by adding to its decorative element. Always play close attention to color, height, shape and design of a bedside table before purchase if it is not part of a set to ensure that it does not look out of place in the room. Ideally select a bedside table that has a versatile design to fit into any kind of layout and style.

Here are a few bedside tables designed by professionals at Homify that have caught the fancy of homemakers from around the world.