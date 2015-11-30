7 Bedside tables that blend anywhere in your home

Bedside tables or night tables can be in the form of a small stool or cabinet created to hold lamps, books, water bottle, clocks or any of the regular small paraphernalia that is needed in the bedroom at night. While some of them have storage compartments to keep small objects like watches, spectacles and jewellery that is removed at night and put on in the morning, several of the most modern ones do not have these attachments. Bedrooms which do not have light switches near the bed should keep a bedside lamp to avoid stumbling around in the dark or to read books before going to sleep.
Bedside table with aesthetic lamps or art object can improve the appeal of a bedroom by adding to its decorative element. Always play close attention to color, height, shape and design of a bedside table before purchase if it is not part of a set to ensure that it does not look out of place in the room. Ideally select a bedside table that has a versatile design to fit into any kind of layout and style.
Here are a few bedside tables designed by professionals at Homify that have caught the fancy of homemakers from around the world.
Bedside tables are an integral part of colonial style bedrooms and here this elegant pair stand as silent sentinels to hold the bedside lamps. To maintain the white color scheme of this bedroom even the nightstands are in white and have the characteristic curvaceous legs that bend inwards into pointed edges like a ballerina's feet. Carved out of high quality teak wood the drawers of this elegant bedside table pair are also handmade to maintain perfection and are given traditional ornate metal handles.
Both tables have two deep spacious drawers to store regular items one may require in the bedroom. On special demand these drawers can have false backs to hide secret compartments which will not be easily distinguishable. These vintage style tables are usually part of family heirlooms that are handed down through generations and can be maintained easily by applying caulk over ares where paint peels off and then painting it again.
Bedside tables are created to compliment the bed and provide a convenient place to keep essentials that may be required during the night. The understated elegance of this white Italian bedside table compliments the large king sized bed giving it width and room. As the bed is low the table is also on floor level to maintain height parity and has two wide drawers to keep essential things like spectacles, watch, money and small jewelry. The wide drawers are designed in such a manner that handles are not required and user can open it by pulling the top one out by the tiny wedge created on bottom drawer.
For simple minimalist house decor the furniture should also be along similar lines to retain harmony and maintain symmetrical layout. Bedside tables like these add to the style quotient of a bedroom and develop a fine color vibe with other pieces of furniture in the room. This bedroom which has maintained a grey color scheme throughout the length and breadth of the room has made a quirky addition of black wood plank to the wall décor to give partnership to the black teak wood bedside table. Knowing well that a simplistic table like this may look out of place without any, color slight gap has been left between both top and bottom drawers to show its orange insides. Wide enough to hold books on the counter the table also supports orange torch beside the book.
There is a timeless quality about walnut wood due to its rich color and durability that makes it last through several generations. This wood is sturdy and does not warp or chip easily and has been a favorite of carpenters around the world. Grace, charm and durability of black walnut makes it the most sought after material for making top quality furniture, roof and floor paneling and also doors and windows.
Built in simple minimalist style by Bonsoni, this black walnut table meets the need for storage and privacy in the bedroom with deep drawers that can be easily pulled back and forth with built in square wooden knobs. The best part of this solid walnut table is that even after the outside case breaks down the inside drawers can be made into retro style bookshelves or storage shelves in the bathroom by hanging them from a wall.
Mediterranean homes are all about understated elegance that very rarely indulge in over the top display of luxury and extravagance. In this room too every article displays wealth but in a casual unpretentious manner and even the expensive teak bedside table with gold embossed handle and pull out drawer is an example of casual chic. Built to match the cream laminated cabinet against the wall the bedside table is built in suspended box style design with only one drawer to keep essentials that can be locked up by a secret lever on the side.Thick glass top is strong enough to hold bedside lamps and any other objects placed on it which is built after leaving a short gap above the cabinet that creates more storage space on the table. This table design is versatile and simple which makes it suitable for any part of the house with similar color scheme.
A simplistic industrial style bedroom requires furniture that maintains the color palette and starkness that is well represented by this steel bedside table with wooden top and bottom shelf. These unique industrial style table designed by Bhagya Overseas has metal body frame without any trays or cabinets and its design to is far removed from the usual wood and fiber tables found on bedsides. This solid table is wide enough to keep several things on the top counter and the less important objects can be kept on the bottom shelf which is also made of wood. The width of the bottom shelf and space between top and bottom levels make it an ideal storage area for large essentials in the bedroom.
An opulently designed bedroom like this deserves simplistic bedside furniture that can retain a sense of normalcy in the room. The bedroom is located close to the upstairs roof and has a slightly tilted roof that makes it look a little cramped while lying down on the bed. So its designers have made a few clever adjustments to make it appear large and spacious with end to end mirror facing the bed and monochrome wallpaper with jungle motif behind the headboard. The room’s style is unmistakably Classic which is emphasized by small bedside stool in white with carved embroidery near the surface rim. Its style is emphasized by open pillared design and rounded peg style legs. Though usually classic style bedside tables are ornate with several storage compartments, this one is fairly simple with open ended bottom section and single drawer storage.
