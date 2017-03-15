A beautiful two-storey house in Dhanbad, Jharkhand

The bustling city of Dhanbad in Jharkhand has been witnessing the emergence of stylish and modern houses for quite some time now. And today we will take you inside one such residence, which is double-storied and very spacious. Premium building materials, elegant lights and trendy storage units have made this home both aesthetic and comfortable. A soothing combination of white, beige, and wooden tones have been followed in every room for a sober yet lavish feel. The furniture pieces are fashionable and inviting too. Credit for adorning this house goes to the interior designers and decorators at Elegant Dwelling.
Sophisticated shades of beige and white join hands to make this spacious living area look rich and welcoming. The textured false ceiling with its stunning chandelier adds lots of oomph to this space, while modern sofas offer ample seating. Dark wood has been used for the coffee table and TV unit, while wooden strips in light shades pair with mirrors on the wall to the left of the sofa.
A trendy glass-topped table surrounded by elegant white chairs with dark seats make the dining space very inviting. The sleek wall units are a practical touch and look very stylish too. These are perfect for organising dinnerware as well as artefacts.
Elegant simplicity is the watchword in this spacious and soothing bedroom. A large and very plush bed with beige and white bedding promises sweet dreams, while the light-hued wooden flooring seems warm. But what impressed us particularly is the wall cladding in dark wood, right behind the bed. Made up of wide wooden planks, the cladding features slim strips of light here and there for a very creative look.
Beige and white tones rule this modern bathroom with its smart and convenient fixtures. A stylish glass screen separates the tub and shower from the rest of the bathroom, while the sink unit helps in organising cleaning supplies and laundry. The textured tiles in the shower area add visual depth and exclusivity to this bathroom.
