Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

28 amazing ideas to use the space under the stairs

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

A lush green garden is no less than a feast to the eyes. A garden adds to the peace, calm and tranquility of your homely abode and makes you feel fresh and happy all year long. That is not all! Plants radiate good energy and bring prosperity. Whether you line them up at the bottom your stairway or throw in a few pots to liven up dead spaces in your home, the glow that they add to a room is simply worth every penny spent.

If you live in a home with a stairway, you can add life and sparkle to it by creating a simple yet elegant under the stair garden. From zen gardens to water features, from cactus to bubbly plants from flowering beauties to climbing vines, you can pick and choose plants that suit your taste to transform your living area into a beautiful paradise.

Read on for, not one, not two but 28 really cool under the stair garden ideas!

1. An oasis in concrete

VERTICAL HOUSE （縦格子の家）, MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所

MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所

2. A micro lagoon indoors

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

3. Simple and welcoming

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

4. Economic and charming

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

5. Small and lush

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

6. Flowerpot on a wall flagstone

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción


7. Teeny in minimalist

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Sculpture

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

9. Dwarf Palm

AQUA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Wood effect
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

10. Cactus on white stones

Apartamento Botafogo, Julia Queima Arquitetura Julia Queima Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Julia Queima Arquitetura

Julia Queima Arquitetura
Julia Queima Arquitetura
Julia Queima Arquitetura

11. Simple and tropical

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

12. Uneven pots

Reforma Hall Social, Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura

Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura

13. Simply Ferns

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

14. Protagonist of the inner courtyard

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

15. A small jungle indoors

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

16. Flowerpots on red stone

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Iron/Steel Wood effect
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

17. A park in between

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style dining room Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

18. Steel pots under a modern staircase

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

19. A garden of white rocks

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

20. Super rustic

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

21. In the spaces most impossible

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style garden Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

22. A garden around a staircase

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. A tree!

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

24. Bonsai and white lamps

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

25. With aloe vera and gravel

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

26. A water fountain with stones

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

27. A beautiful miror water

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

28. Under a skylight.

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos

Checkout 6 ideal staircase designs for small homes here.

11 Trendy ideas to spruce up the accent wall
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks