28 amazing ideas to use the space under the stairs

A lush green garden is no less than a feast to the eyes. A garden adds to the peace, calm and tranquility of your homely abode and makes you feel fresh and happy all year long. That is not all! Plants radiate good energy and bring prosperity. Whether you line them up at the bottom your stairway or throw in a few pots to liven up dead spaces in your home, the glow that they add to a room is simply worth every penny spent.

If you live in a home with a stairway, you can add life and sparkle to it by creating a simple yet elegant under the stair garden. From zen gardens to water features, from cactus to bubbly plants from flowering beauties to climbing vines, you can pick and choose plants that suit your taste to transform your living area into a beautiful paradise.

Read on for, not one, not two but 28 really cool under the stair garden ideas!