A beautiful family house of 1800sqft in Jamshedpur

With an area of 1800sqft, this modern and functional home in Jamshedpur was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Arturo Interiors. Sober and neutral colours like white, grey, black and beige dominate most of the rooms in this residence. Trendy furniture, smart storage solutions, and wooden elements ensure comfort and warmth. Stylish wall claddings also play an important role in defining the aesthetics of this home, while the daughter’s bedroom is a lively and charming surprise.
Soft and soothing shades of grey rule the living space and highlight the velvety upholstery, the printed drapes as well as the subtle wallpaper. Modern yet cosy furniture make relaxation or entertainment convenient here, while stylish lamps shaped like flowers offer a charming glow.
The wall behind the sleek TV unit in the living area is clad in uniquely shaped white panels, which are brilliantly backlit as well. Naturally, entertainment is a very fashionable affair here. Don’t miss how beautiful sheer curtains delicately partition the living area from the rest of the home.
Inbuilt closets with gleaming sliding doors and creative wall-mounted shelves make smart utilisation of space in this home. The colours have been kept neutral to complement the walls and floor.
A large contemporary bed in dark glossy wood and decorative grey wall cladding behind it make this bedroom elegant, despite its minimalism.
The creatively carved wood and white bed in this bedroom looks very pretty and inviting. Neat side tables come with inbuilt drawers for storing essentials.
Done up artistically in dark and light wood, the TV unit in the bedroom we just saw looks warm and visually arresting. The shapes of the wooden strips are geometrically inspired, adding a unique edge here.
Generous splashes of bright and pretty pink make the daughter’s bedroom very charming and lively. The wardrobe flaunts trendy patterns in white and extends to become a dressing unit as well. From the reflection, you can easily see how the wall behind the bed features a jazzy cladding in pink, white and purple.
Rendered in soothing shades of cream and brown, this bathroom features a trendy sink counter with cabinets and drawers underneath. These can come in very handing while storing laundry, extra towels, cleaning supplies or bathrobes.
