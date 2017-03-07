15 fabulous ideas to light the walls of your home

Illumination is an art that requires experience and technical knowledge about brightness and direction of light. Professionals like lighting experts and interior decorators know that just setting up lights bulbs and lamps across the house will not provide adequate brightness and specific calculations are required to achieve the right level of illumination in every room. Most experts use a minimum of two to three sources of light to a house that can be switched on and off as per requirement.

Everyone know that different rooms have their own individual needs of illumination levels and can require single or multiple layers of ceiling lights, floor lamps and recessed lights with varying degrees of brightness. To achieve special effects one can use reflective surfaces like mirrors, metallic finishes and textures that can completely change the environment. Here are a few lighting arrangements from our lighting designers that inspire you to make creative changes.