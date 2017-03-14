A stylish and colourful apartment in Kolkata

Young students or budding professionals in India often look for small studio apartments which are trendy yet practical enough to suit their needs. So today, we bring you a very bright and colourful apartment from the interior designers and decorators at Creazione Interiors in Kolkata. This studio comprises of a very comfortable and stylish study room and an open plan space which accommodates a tea-making unit and a beautiful temple. Decorative wall panels, pretty tiles and vibrant textiles add to the home’s attraction. Stylish and powerful lighting, ample shelves and trendy furniture offer urban convenience.
Decorative blue and cream tiles on the floor and sleek wall-mounted wooden shelves on all sides make this study room very stylish and practical. The large inbuilt window seat comes with elegant blue upholstery to ensure comfortable seating. Colourful printed cushions and vibrant drapes make this the perfect spot for sleeping, lazing around or some light reading.
Bright floral prints on the chair’s upholstery add spunk and life to the study station. The wooden desk is attached to the shelving unit on one side and saves floor area. Tiny potted greens on the desk and some arty knickknacks in the shelves make this a refreshing spot for brainstorming.
Plentiful pillows in bold and lively hues like red, yellow, and pink, jazz up this corner of the study room. Printed drapes offer shade and privacy when needed, while wall-mounted shelves are close at hand for easy organisation.
A corner in the study room has been reserved for organising musical instruments as well, since it’s a passion with the present owner. Customised shelves and trendy lighting enhance the beauty of this nook.
As mentioned before, the open space in this apartment houses the tea-making unit and the temple. A stylish false ceiling brightens up this area, and you can also appreciate the gorgeous filigreed screen of the temple from here. Decorative wall stickers add spice to the dark pink wall of the temple.
An elegant wooden temple especially crafted to house the figurine of Lord Ganesha makes this temple beautiful. Decorative wall panelling above it and some colourful cushions lend lots of cheerfulness here.
Neat and simple, this wooden tea-making unit is also perfect for making salads and storing biscuits, bread or condiments. We especially love how the wall between this unit and the temple has been clad with decorative panels in different colours and patterns. Some of them are mirrored too, and add glamour to the apartment.
From this floor plan, it is easy to see that the study room is quite large and has been planned creatively for stylish storage. The open space is quite roomy too, and comes with a bathroom of average size.
Take another tour - A modern and premium apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad