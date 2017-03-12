14 backlighting ideas for your home

Lighting plays an important role in the overall look of a home. It helps to brighten up dark corners, illuminate work spaces and enhance the mood of a room. While wall mounted lamps and LED lighting in ceiling panels are the best options for direct lighting to banish darkness from an area, there are times when you want to use lighting to add to the sophistication of a room or a feature.

Backlighting works well for subtly shifting the focus on a feature without flooding it with brightness like a spotlight would. In this ideabook, we present 14 design ideas on how you can use backlighting in your home.