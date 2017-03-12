14 backlighting ideas for your home

Lighting plays an important role in the overall look of a home. It helps to brighten up dark corners, illuminate work spaces and enhance the mood of a room. While wall mounted lamps and LED lighting in ceiling panels are the best options for direct lighting to banish darkness from an area, there are times when you want to use lighting to add to the sophistication of a room or a feature.
Backlighting works well for subtly shifting the focus on a feature without flooding it with brightness like a spotlight would. In this ideabook, we present 14 design ideas on how you can use backlighting in your home.
In a living area that is predominantly white, a clever way to infuse a contrast colour without overpowering the look of the area is to have coloured backlighting shining from the false ceiling, like in this image.
Highlight a beautifully designed television area by adding backlighting behind the wall panels so that the whole area is filled with a magical glow.
Harsh lighting makes a bathroom look sterile and functional. To bring a touch of warmth, introduce backlighting behind the mirror so that it casts a golden glow throughout the space.
Minimalist bedrooms have neutral tones that can sometimes border on boring. Using a headboard with backlighting brings an interesting and eye-catching feature into the room.
Kitchen counters need plenty of light so that you can see what you are doing, whether it’s chopping vegetables or mixing batter. However, that doesn’t mean that you need to compromise on style. Backlighting that shines from under the cabinets works perfectly to light up the counter space, in addition to adding charm to the display of kitchen décor accessories.
A dark and dull home entrance can be brought to life by adding coloured backlighting along the entrance pathway or the potted plants in the area.
You can add a unique piece of décor to your Pooja room using an etched panel with a religious symbol or an image of a God. Backlighting the panel completely transforms the image, bringing a stylish and memorable element that adds beauty to the Pooja space.
For a lounge-like setting at your bar counter or liquor cabinet, use coloured backlighting in cool blue or elegant pink to bring sophistication to the space.
When you need to highlight a beautiful feature in your home, rather than using spotlights, cleverly placed backlighting adds a touch of mystique and elegance, like in this gorgeous sculpted roof over a terrace garden.
Terrace seating areas need to have a relaxing feel. Instead of using wall-mounted lamps or lampshades, placing backlighting under concrete benches or pebble beds creates a perfect setting.
What’s the point in having lush green plants in your garden or terrace if they can’t be seen at night? Install backlighting on the wall behind a row of pots or planters to bring a lovely look to the area after sundown.
When the living room has a couple of stunning features, you can prevent them from dominating the space by using backlighting, like in this living room, where the decorative ceiling panel and the large wall art blend together beautifully with the use of subtle backlighting.
Highlight an outdoor water feature in a patio or terrace by placing coloured backlighting behind it to transform it from pretty to spectacular.
In dark areas, where you don’t want to switch on bright lights on throughout the day, use backlighting to provide sufficient illumination along the passageway. Notice how backlighting is used behind the TV furniture as well as under the shelves in this living and dining area to brighten up the space?
