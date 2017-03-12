Your browser is out-of-date.

14 backlighting ideas for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lighting plays an important role in the overall look of a home. It helps to brighten up dark corners, illuminate work spaces and enhance the mood of a room. While wall mounted lamps and LED lighting in ceiling panels are the best options for direct lighting to banish darkness from an area, there are times when you want to use lighting to add to the sophistication of a room or a feature.

Backlighting works well for subtly shifting the focus on a feature without flooding it with brightness like a spotlight would. In this ideabook, we present 14 design ideas on how you can use backlighting in your home.

1. Colourful ceiling highlight

Living Room KREATIVE HOUSE Classic style living room
KREATIVE HOUSE

Living Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

In a living area that is predominantly white, a clever way to infuse a contrast colour without overpowering the look of the area is to have coloured backlighting shining from the false ceiling, like in this image.

2. A ring around the TV

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Highlight a beautifully designed television area by adding backlighting behind the wall panels so that the whole area is filled with a magical glow.

3. Sophisticated reflection in the bath

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Minimalist bathroom
Offcentered Architects

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai

Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects

Harsh lighting makes a bathroom look sterile and functional. To bring a touch of warmth, introduce backlighting behind the mirror so that it casts a golden glow throughout the space.

4. Artistic headboard for the bed

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimalist bedrooms have neutral tones that can sometimes border on boring. Using a headboard with backlighting brings an interesting and eye-catching feature into the room.

5. Indirect lighting on kitchen workspaces

task lighting for kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ZERO9

task lighting for kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Kitchen counters need plenty of light so that you can see what you are doing, whether it’s chopping vegetables or mixing batter. However, that doesn’t mean that you need to compromise on style. Backlighting that shines from under the cabinets works perfectly to light up the counter space, in addition to adding charm to the display of kitchen décor accessories.

6. Colourful welcome at the entrance

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern garden
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

A dark and dull home entrance can be brought to life by adding coloured backlighting along the entrance pathway or the potted plants in the area.


7. Pooja room décor

3D ETCHING homify Modern living room
homify

3D ETCHING

homify
homify
homify

You can add a unique piece of décor to your Pooja room using an etched panel with a religious symbol or an image of a God. Backlighting the panel completely transforms the image, bringing a stylish and memorable element that adds beauty to the Pooja space.

8. Cool lighting for the bar

Residence Shivaji Park, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Residence Shivaji Park

TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

For a lounge-like setting at your bar counter or liquor cabinet, use coloured backlighting in cool blue or elegant pink to bring sophistication to the space.

9. Turning the focus on beautiful design

Terrace at night The White Room Mediterranean style garden
The White Room

Terrace at night

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

When you need to highlight a beautiful feature in your home, rather than using spotlights, cleverly placed backlighting adds a touch of mystique and elegance, like in this gorgeous sculpted roof over a terrace garden.

10. Mood lighting for the terrace

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The design house

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT

The design house
The design house
The design house

Terrace seating areas need to have a relaxing feel. Instead of using wall-mounted lamps or lampshades, placing backlighting under concrete benches or pebble beds creates a perfect setting.

11. Showcasing greenery at night

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

What’s the point in having lush green plants in your garden or terrace if they can’t be seen at night? Install backlighting on the wall behind a row of pots or planters to bring a lovely look to the area after sundown.

12. Living room highlights

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs Mediterranean style living room
AIS Designs

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

When the living room has a couple of stunning features, you can prevent them from dominating the space by using backlighting, like in this living room, where the decorative ceiling panel and the large wall art blend together beautifully with the use of subtle backlighting.

13. Adding glamour to a water feature

Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Apartment with a Terrace

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Highlight an outdoor water feature in a patio or terrace by placing coloured backlighting behind it to transform it from pretty to spectacular.

14. Soft lighting for dark spaces during the daytime

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In dark areas, where you don’t want to switch on bright lights on throughout the day, use backlighting to provide sufficient illumination along the passageway. Notice how backlighting is used behind the TV furniture as well as under the shelves in this living and dining area to brighten up the space?

For more ideas on designing the perfect lighting for your home see Lighting ideas for every mood.

A colourful 1500sqft penthouse in Colaba, Mumbai
Do you have any unique ideas to share on backlighting? Respond in the comments.


