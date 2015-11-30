6 comfortable dining chairs designs

Dining rooms are harmonious gathering places for family members to share experiences of the day, enjoy collective mealsduring holidays and to share age old recipes. To make the dining room a showcaseof your personal style select focus on design of furniture and general layout inthe area. Whether your décor taste is traditional, linear, transitional orminimalistic, furniture plays a vital role in it. For every room of your house to have aestheticsense, everything should be either color coordinated or visually appealing and functional.
Usuallypeople buy complete dining sets together instead of purchasing them separately toretain symmetry in the furniture layout. This may be a good idea if the diningroom furniture matches the mood of the rest of the house. Finding the rightkind of furniture that looks perfect, fits your budget and meets all yourspecial needs is indeed challenging. We present a few contemporary designs thatcan help you find the right balance between appeal and functionality.
Particle board furniture is the middle class alternative to real wood furniture which has become too expensive with diminishing tree cover around the world. This inexpensive material is the best alternative to wooden furniture as it looks exactly like real wood. If particle board chairs with a rough finish are given a cheerful coat of paint or a solid veneer finish then it will be difficult for casual onlookers to distinguish the difference.
This beautiful natural design of this dining set brings out the rustic mood of the kitchen created by designer duo The Makers and United Space Architect Rich deep orange color of the solid veneer finish on the dining table and chairs are in perfect symphony to wooden beams on the roof. Industrial style lighting structure visible on the kitchen roof and in the dining area brings out the simple yet stylish layout that ensures that kitchen and dining area are in sync with each other.
Every time a family or an individual sits down to finish a meal at home they look for soft comfortable seat that allows them to relax and rest after a meal. Cushioned dining chairs have always been favored since Victorian times and chairs of that era were upholstered in velvet, leather and another famous fabric called chintz. This cotton fabric keeps making a comeback into modern upholstery in its glazed and non-glazed finish form and is characterized by colorful designs with flowers, birds, figures and figures of humans and animals.
The wooden dining chairs upholstered in chintz here have sedate cream background that provides a classy contrast to green leaves and colourful flowers in pink and yellow. Slightly curvaceous angle of the chair is for supporting the backbone at a perfect angle that was common among furniture of colonial era. Though this type of dining chair design is not very common now, chintz is still a popular fabric pattern that is used in living room and dining room furniture.
Dining chairs are generally inspired by design and color scheme that is laid down by furniture in the living room. In this room we see that as the living room furniture has been upholstered in grey and white leather with chesterfield design, the dining room chairs have also been upholstered in fine grey leather to retain symmetry and have color coordinated home.
To accentuate the classic style of the dining room it is decorated with ornate metal birdcage type chandeliers that hang down by chains just above the dining table. These stylish dining chairs have strong hardwood frames which are upholstered in leather to provide support to back and seat area while the legs are left bare. Long rectangular table designed in teak shows off the beautiful grains of aged wood and provides a complementary contrast to grey chairs
A modern sparse dining ares is centered around simplistic lines and casual lighting that focuses on understated elegance instead of brazen colors and fussy designs. In today's world homes are shrinking due to lack of open space and architects are working on designs that into every budget and are unpretentious. This elegant dining room uses limited colors but does not detract from the overall color theme of the house and creates a soothing atmosphere for the family when they sit down together for meals. To give a sparkle of color to the dining set its rim has been painted a lovely orange tone that contrasts with white cushioned dining chairs.
Though the dining area is spread in the middle of open floor plan it retains its identity with stately white chairs supported by metal frames that give them a look of classy elegance. Prominent color white runs through every piece of furniture in the dining area and brings together the dining and open kitchen sections. The wide rectangular design of the table leaves sufficient space for people to walk between dining, kitchen and living room areas.
Every dining room reflects the style quotient of its owners and is responsible for bringing together the entire family to sit and enjoy their meals in harmony. Depending on the size of a dining room and the type of social gatherings that are likely to be held, the furniture can be big and pretentious or small and causal. In a large multi-generation family where more than three generations have meals together at the same time a casual dining environment like this is most suitable with everyone discussing general events in their lives.
The dining set here with round cushioned seats and round back support has a casual air of informality around it that is enhanced by large French windows filling the room with early morning brightness of the sun. The dark elegance of mahogany furniture and heavy carved table is enhanced by long rectangular mirror.
There is an air of mystery and beauty around vintage furniture that cannot be ignored and people try to acquire them from auctions of old homes. The breathtaking craftsmanship that is visible in handcrafted furniture is not possible in machine made furniture so these are restored back as many times as possible to adorn homes in countryside as well as large cities. The elegant dining set we see here is an example of timeless colonial furniture which is characterized by straight backs with carved designs on them. Chairs have an unmistakable class about them that is visible in the front curvaceous legs. To give a real look to this collection of dining chairs which did not have a matching table, an old metal table frame has been given a particle board top which makes an interesting addition to the group.
The innumerable dining furniture designs available in our magazine can meet the demands of the most fastidious of furniture buyers. If you are looking for more suggestions about dining room furniture then do not miss this ideabook.