10 small living room décor ideas

Your living room is the place you spend the best moments of life with your family, so it is important to take care of the details of this room from the curtains to the furniture, the colours of wall and so on for a beautiful room no matter what its size. So here are 10 great ideas for living rooms that fit into small spaces that you will love for sure!
Choosing the right curtains for your living room is very important as they can make a lot of difference to the appearance of the space. Here we have a bright room that won’t be affected much by curtains. Hence we use long gray curtains that complement the long sofa with plaid cushions for a distinctive living room.
Colours are the magical solution that can create an illusion of space for your small living rooms. This cute living room enjoys a burst of colours with a beige sofa topped with vibrant cushions, the magenta stool, white table and the colourful mirrors on the wall. The brilliant colours come together for a candy dreamland here!
Checkout ways to match your home with trendy colours here
Here we have a beautiful L shaped gray sofa with elegant violet chairs. The highlight of this living rooms are the chandeliers of varying heights hanging from the ceiling to create an elegant look and feel. The simple wooden furnishings add to the beauty of the room.
You don’t need a great deal of space or large number of furniture to create beautiful interiors. Instead, here in this room, we see a simple gray sofa with bright yellow cushions and décor that is easy on the eye. The lamp on the side exudes a faint light that brightens up the room.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Wood is the hero of this tiny living room, it adds grace and quality to the décor of this space. The bright room is given simple details made of wood. A library in the living room makes for more storage space and the suspended TV means a less cluttered area. The bright colours of the sofa break any monotony caused by the wood.
Small living rooms can have a chandelier too! This elegant chandelier hanging from the ceiling made of metal and hung by transparent glass crystals makes for a stunning yet simple room.
Here, we have a room with walls of varying patterns created by bright wall paper on one side and stylish decorative work on the other. The TV on the framed wall adds glamour to the room complemented by the sofa and beautiful wooden table.
If you have a large window in the living room, then you are one lucky family! This room enjoys the bountiful of sunshine and its warmth every day. The simple furniture does not obstruct the sun light and the white paint of the walls make the room and bright and beautiful!
When the space within a room is used properly, then you can make for a clutter free arrangement no matter how small the room. Here, the large library, open shelves, close drawers, the small TV, the cupboards and the small shelf are all accommodate cleverly within the limited area with good use of space. The blue and white interiors are heavenly.
This room has enough space for a small family of two. It elegant with a comfortable beige sofa, a small table and a sleek TV with silk and canvas curtains and a plush carpet.