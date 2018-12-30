Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 small living room décor ideas

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Your living room is the place you spend the best moments of life with your family, so it is important to take care of the details of this room from the curtains to the furniture, the colours of wall and so on for a beautiful room no matter what its size. So here are 10 great ideas for living rooms that fit into small spaces that you will love for sure!

1. Choose the right curtains

Mera Suites Residence Mekan Çekimi, .NESS Reklam ve Fotoğrafçılık .NESS Reklam ve Fotoğrafçılık Modern living room
.NESS Reklam ve Fotoğrafçılık
.NESS Reklam ve Fotoğrafçılık

Choosing the right curtains for your living room is very important as they can make a lot of difference to the appearance of the space. Here we have a bright room that won’t be affected much by curtains. Hence we use long gray curtains that complement the long sofa with plaid cushions for a distinctive living room.

2. The joy of colours

Oturma Odası Tasarımı, Origami Mobilya Origami Mobilya Modern living room
Origami Mobilya

Origami Mobilya
Origami Mobilya
Origami Mobilya

Colours are the magical solution that can create an illusion of space for your small living rooms. This cute living room enjoys a burst of colours with a beige sofa topped with vibrant cushions, the magenta stool, white table and the colourful mirrors on the wall. The brilliant colours come together for a candy dreamland here!

Checkout ways to match your home with trendy colours here

3. Diverse sources of light

Oturma odası, Dmd Design Dmd Design Modern living room
Dmd Design

Dmd Design
Dmd Design
Dmd Design

Here we have a beautiful L shaped gray sofa with elegant violet chairs. The highlight of this living rooms are the chandeliers of varying heights hanging from the ceiling to create an elegant look and feel. The simple wooden furnishings add to the beauty of the room.

4. Simple details

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don’t need a great deal of space or large number of furniture to create beautiful interiors. Instead, here in this room, we see a simple gray sofa with bright yellow cushions and décor that is easy on the eye. The lamp on the side exudes a faint light that brightens up the room.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

5. Zhou design

Avantgarde Boutique, Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Rustic style living room
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko

Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko

Wood is the hero of this tiny living room, it adds grace and quality to the décor of this space. The bright room is given simple details made of wood. A library in the living room makes for more storage space and the suspended TV means a less cluttered area. The bright colours of the sofa break any monotony caused by the wood.

6. Thuraya dazzling

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern living room
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

Small living rooms can have a chandelier too! This elegant chandelier hanging from the ceiling made of metal and hung by transparent glass crystals makes for a stunning yet simple room.


7. Let’s not forget the walls

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here, we have a room with walls of varying patterns created by bright wall paper on one side and stylish decorative work on the other. The TV on the framed wall adds glamour to the room complemented by the sofa and beautiful wooden table.

8. Enjoy the sunshine

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern living room
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

If you have a large window in the living room, then you are one lucky family! This room enjoys the bountiful of sunshine and its warmth every day. The simple furniture does not obstruct the sun light and the white paint of the walls make the room and bright and beautiful!

9. Make good use of space

Piso modernista en Barcelona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

When the space within a room is used properly, then you can make for a clutter free arrangement no matter how small the room. Here, the large library, open shelves, close drawers, the small TV, the cupboards and the small shelf are all accommodate cleverly within the limited area with good use of space. The blue and white interiors are heavenly.

10. Small but elegant

CCT 172 Project in Trabzon, CCT INVESTMENTS CCT INVESTMENTS Modern living room
CCT INVESTMENTS

CCT INVESTMENTS
CCT INVESTMENTS
CCT INVESTMENTS

This room has enough space for a small family of two. It elegant with a comfortable beige sofa, a small table and a sleek TV with silk and canvas curtains and a plush carpet.

15 Vastu Shastra tips to bring wealth and health into your home in 2019
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks