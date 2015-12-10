Make your home floor stunning using wooden tiles

Wooden floors usually consist of floorboards or chipboard that cannot be used for placing tiles directly. This is because floor boards have a tendency to flex and slide when they are walked on which can lead to cracks in the tiles or cause them to lift out of the floor. Tiling onto chipboards files is also risky as it expands and flakes over when moist so both these wooden floors have to be prepared for laying tiles.

Flooring contractors usually advice to remove old wooden flooring and lay down thick plywood floor and another layer of cement backer board and lay the tiles over it. Tiles on wooden floors should be secured only if they are covered over with plywood or other forms of backer boards and screwed on well over floorboards. This will reduce chances of wood rot in the floorboards due to water leakage.

Here are some interesting wooden tile designs that can add sparkle and lustre to different sections of the house.