Make your home floor stunning using wooden tiles

Wooden floors usually consist of floorboards or chipboard that cannot be used for placing tiles directly. This is because floor boards have a tendency to flex and slide when they are walked on which can lead to cracks in the tiles or cause them to lift out of the floor. Tiling onto chipboards files is also risky as it expands and flakes over when moist so both these wooden floors have to be prepared for laying tiles.
Flooring contractors usually advice to remove old wooden flooring and lay down thick plywood floor and another layer of cement backer board and lay the tiles over it. Tiles on wooden floors should be secured only if they are covered over with plywood or other forms of backer boards and screwed on well over floorboards. This will reduce chances of wood rot in the floorboards due to water leakage.
Here are some interesting wooden tile designs that can add sparkle and lustre to different sections of the house.
To protect the wooden floor from excessive movement, scratches from pets and spills by children, most people mix together different kinds of flooring techniques like tiles, laminate, hardwood and parquet. As tenants people try to make the best of what is available for them and do not complain about dirty linoleum floors but while constructing their homes people are very particular about floors, windows and walls. With diminishing tree cover wooden floors are also becoming expensive so wood lovers are forced to select between beautiful laminate floors and wooden tiles that look like real hardwood floor.Though wooden tiles are more expensive than laminate, these tiles are preferred above laminate wood floors. This is because though both feel the same and have similar properties of scratch resistance, moisture lock and durability; wood tiles are more visually appealing. It is tough to repair laminate floors though wooden tiles are easy to replace
From rustic homes to modern flats traditionally kitchens have had wood floors but the ever present fear of things spilling on the floor and staining it has always existed and homeowners have had to change them every four to five years. To avoid this problem people now use vitrified tiles with wood design to cover existing wooden floor to protect for a long time. Before laying tiles on the kitchen floors one has to identify floors areas that fled a little so that they can be nailed down for stability.
Check the existing hardwood floor for cracks and also measure its thickness as it has to sufficiently thick to install cement backerboard on its surface before installing the tiles. If the floor thickness is below 1½ inches then plywood is screwed on to subfloor to make up the difference before laying backerboard. Divide the floor evenly from the centre into two halfs and then make a dry run of tile fitment by laying all the tiles across the room from the centre line to outwards in a straight line.
Though wood has been traditionally used to make homes around the world for centuries the innovations made in vitrified, mosaic, sandstone, marble and several other tile designs are now encouraging people to use them for floors and walls of their houses. But making a change from wood to regular tiles is an expensive process and flooring expert advice homeowners to lay tiles over existing wooden floor instead of pulling out the floorboards.
Areas like the kitchen and bathroom where plenty of water is used on a daily basis homeowners either use tiles that are in the color of wood or regular ceramic and vitrified tiles to avoid problems of wood rot due to excessive moisture. The warm feeling of stepping on natural wood floors and their handsome appearance entices people to have wood in some part of their house. So flooring designers offer a new option to homeowners that involves, combining different kinds of tiles that can give them the best of both worlds. In this interesting flooring design by Giles Miller Studio we bring you a sample of varied tile designs that are combined to give a unique flooring experience. The center part of the room has regular vitrified tiles while the corner border of about a square foot on all sides till the wall has parquet floor with rich glow of timber visible on the tiles.
The allure of wood is irresistible as humans have used them to make the earliest tools and homes when they first started settling down in villages. The smell of wood and its rich patterns has such a strong influence that even after birth of several new artificial materials people still like to use wood to make furniture, roof beams, floors and even walls with wood. In this fine example of wooden tiles the owner of this house has used them to give an air of luxury and class to the minimalist style bathroom. Everything about this bathroom from walls to floor oozes sophistication and simplicity, and there are no fancy gadgets to allow the richness of wood shines through.
Have you ever tried to visualize how your home would look if the walls and floor would be of the same tile pattern. People that are fascinated with white color use materials like laminate, paint, wallpaper and tiles to give a complete white finish to their rooms. But most people prefer to have a simplistic home with whitewashed walls and wood or tiled floors with both of them in complementing or contrasting colors for a dramatic look.
People keen on giving a unique vibe to their home can try out this distressed wood look with parquet flooring. Distressed look in carpets, furnishings, furniture and clothes is considered trendy now so why not try to adopt it in your everyday life and use distressed wood for floor and walls. In the picture here the owner has used different parquet laying patterns for the floor and walls to make it aesthetically pleasing and colourful.
Areas like the kitchen and bathrooms have back splashes to save the walls from stains of oil, food, soap and water which cannot be washed off easily. Most back splashes are made of ceramic, marble and vitrified tiles that can be maintained by regular cleaning and scrubbing. When tiles with wood grain designs are used on the walls it gives a trendy vibe to the house and makes it look like a wooden cabin. The early wooden tiles were setup as a replacement for hardwood tiles which have now inspired new types of tile designs.
Wooden tiles on the walls now are available in different finishes that make the walls look as if these are made of dark walnut, shiny teak and other unusual patinas. With wood tiles walls can be given unique finishes to make them look aged and weathered which has become a popular trend. The advantage of wood look tiles is that they will not snag clothing or rot during rain.
