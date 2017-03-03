5 small kitchens remodelled into beautiful modern spaces!

After the façade, the kitchen is one of the trickiest places to renovate since it is one of the most used parts of a home. It is challenging, but also the one area that requires frequent renovation to be more functional and look good too!

Here we present the renovation images of five small kitchens, some of which had space to be expanded into larger ones, and others where the kitchen was merged into an adjacent dining or living room to create larger and well lit room. In all cases, the kitchens were modernised by creating a brighter and inspiring space where the family would love to hang out at. Don’t you want to take trips to these kitchens with us!