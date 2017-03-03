5 small kitchens remodelled into beautiful modern spaces!

After the façade, the kitchen is one of the trickiest places to renovate since it is one of the most used parts of a home. It is challenging, but also the one area that requires frequent renovation to be more functional and look good too!
Here we present the renovation images of five small kitchens, some of which had space to be expanded into larger ones, and others where the kitchen was merged into an adjacent dining or living room to create larger and well lit room. In all cases, the kitchens were modernised by creating a brighter and inspiring space where the family would love to hang out at. Don’t you want to take trips to these kitchens with us!
Although this kitchen isn’t really in ruins, it sure looks old and dull. It is small, dimly lit, laid with dull tiles from decades ago! The kitchen is overwhelming and makes us feel claustrophobic.
The change made in this kitchen is sensational! This kitchen has eliminated the intermediate walls and junctions achieving a perfect balance of air, light and colour.
The new kitchen makes good use of every inch of space and despite its tiny size, it is roomier and wide. There are enough number of storage spaces to keep utensils and ingredients in order and the cables of appliances are neatly tucked away from sight. There is also a large bar to serve breakfast with a beautiful light.
This home has a unique feature: part of the ground floor was below ground level, so the adjustments needed more light to be introduced into the room. The kitchen is dark with tall windows covered in bad choice of curtains. The colour of the decks and white tiles have turned yellow and the walls are covered in bad wallpaper.
This kitchen has undergone a major change with the tiles, furniture and covers changed to give a very warm, cosy and ideal look for a kitchen.
The once dark windows are now open and transparent and let in oodles of light. The new wooden countertop on the white cabinets is beautifully rustic and adds an intimate touch to the room.
This tiny kitchen is unpleasant with rust in the edges of the doors, incorrect combination between the floor, tiles and walls. The black and white furniture and the water heater do not help its appearance either.
This renovated kitchen retains its layout and definitely wants you to say ‘Wow!’ The stove has been relocated, leaving the sink to the front with neat looking cupboards. The unsightly cupboard under the window has been changed to have sliding doors to store utensils. The design of the floor matches the design of the wall that brings out warmth in the place. White and clean countertops, doors and cupboards make this kitchen a warm and welcoming place.
Before remodelling, this kitchen looks suffocating and makes ineffective use of space divided into two smaller portions connected by a narrow corridor. It does not have any useful furniture to its credit and has boats and other things that only clutter up the space. The cupboards are insufficient with the utensils lying around everywhere. The colours, are all outdated & don’t help much and something had to be done!
The kitchen has been given an all new trending look with refurbished cupboards with new colours. The lower part of the kitchen is lined with light wood with the upper half splashed with white compounding the light throughout the room. A range of modern furniture, stainless steel appliances, have been installed, bringing about an impeccable style that is functional too.
Dirty walls, an unhealthy countertop, rusty stove and unclean floors made this kitchen a nightmare! Let’s not even talk about the electrical, hydraulic and gas installations. Let us see how this kitchen was transformed.
To begin with, the door and the wall that separated the service area and the kitchen was removed and replaced by a translucent glass door that allowed sufficient light. The entire countertop and cupboard was shifted to one end of the room with the appliances pushed to another end to allow more traffic and fluid use. The bright white cupboard, the grey granite countertop, the grey porcelain tiles on the walls and the light wood finish of the floor make this kitchen a wonderful place to cook in!