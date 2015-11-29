6 ways to have a safer home

If installing expensive electrical gadgets would keep burglars away, then all house-owners would sleep peacefully after installing them. Maintaining a home that is safe for all generations with age related challenges is not an easy job and requires several years of practice. Systems like anti slip mats, door cameras, smoke detectors and burglar alarms can only alert you and family members against forthcoming disasters but cannot provide any protection.

Dream vacations can turn out to nightmares if home gets robbed and valuables are lost or damaged. A secure home is one which keeps intruders out whether people are at home or on vacation. The best way to secure a home is to take regularly evaluate the safety gadgets and identify problem areas or disaster zones depending on the age of people at home. Here are some thoughtful measures that can help to make a home safe for family members and expensive valuables and also protect home against unauthorized entries.