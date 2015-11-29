6 ways to have a safer home

If installing expensive electrical gadgets would keep burglars away, then all house-owners would sleep peacefully after installing them. Maintaining a home that is safe for all generations with age related challenges is not an easy job and requires several years of practice. Systems like anti slip mats, door cameras, smoke detectors and burglar alarms can only alert you and family members against forthcoming disasters but cannot provide any protection.
Dream vacations can turn out to nightmares if home gets robbed and valuables are lost or damaged. A secure home is one which keeps intruders out whether people are at home or on vacation. The best way to secure a home is to take regularly evaluate the safety gadgets and identify problem areas or disaster zones depending on the age of people at home. Here are some thoughtful measures that can help to make a home safe for family members and expensive valuables and also protect home against unauthorized entries.
Strong doors and windows are the first line of protection for family members of a house from natural elements like sun, wind, rain, storms and also attacks from antisocial elements like thieves and robbers. Since early times when humans started living in settlements the main aim of constructing a strong building and securing it with a bolt and lock was to have a safe place to sleep peacefully at night. When windows and doors are secure they can reduce energy bills and also prove a deterrent to unscrupulous elements.
Whether you have an alarm system at home or not, make it a habit to check all doors and windows at night before sleeping and before leaving home for work every morning if there are no occupants throughout the day. This habit of checking doors and windows will be more beneficial if it includes checking all electrical and gas appliances to see that they are switched off to avoid chances of home burning down when you are away or sleeping.
During discussion about home security the importance of closed circuit television cannot be ignored as that is regarded as the first line of defense that works in collaboration with burglar alarm. Closed circuit television or CCTV system involves setting up a secure network of cameras in strategic areas around the house. This can constantly monitor movement of people in front of it which is recorded into computer hard-disk connected to the camera. These recordings are maintained as per prescribed regulations and removed if record keeping is not necessary.
As a homeowner you can either have a CCTV camera like this at the gate designed by Perfect Integration that first allows people inside the house to see visitors before allowing them access on the property. This kind of CCTV system can be fixed to vulnerable areas of the house like front and rear doors or large French windows that can help police trace robbers in case of a break in and you can also take precautions.
All large public and private business organizations followed by people with large properties have burglar deterrent system to keep a constant watch over their valuables. With rising crime graph in rural and urban areas it is advisable to set up a suitable burglar alarm system in the house that is suited to its size and layout. Purchasing a burglar alarm system will become an investment if it protects family and valuables against theft and murder.
Instead of having an elaborate security system with CCTV systems, fire alarms, motion detectors and burglar alarms etc. one can have a simple burglar protection that can warn you if any attempt is being made to force open doors and windows. A basic burglar alarm system can help a house-owner to take proactive steps for protection instead of regretting after disaster strikes. A simple burglar alarm system that can start off a loud alarm if attempt is made to enter the house and simultaneously alert security agency that has set it up can prove to be a strong deterrent for common criminals.
Have you ever noticed signs around empty homes which indicate that the owners may be out on vacation or tour? Newspapers and letters piled up on the front door followed by dry flower beds and front lawn are a dead giveaway that a house is empty and maybe vulnerable to burglary. Cancel deliveries of all newspapers and magazines if you are going on a long holiday.
Have a timer for water sprinkler in your garden that switches on after sundown and takes care of lawn and plant watering so your garden is fresh and green. To give an impression to casual onlookers that the house is occupied request a neighbor to park his/her car in your driveway till you are back. This same neighbor can also watch over your house during the vacation and alert local police in case they notice suspicious activity.
Whether you have a small house or a large one extending to several acres, exterior lighting around a home is the best way to deter intruders from trying to raid the property. A house that is well lit on all sides will make even the most determined burglar think twice before trying his tricks. Garden lights and other lights around the house boundary can make a thief visible to house owners or a neighbor that casually looks out, the moment he/she steps into the property.
This elegant exterior lighting system designed by MWE architects comprises of lights across the lawn and front yard that are fitted with motion detectors and switch on for a few minutes when anyone passes before them. If you go out for a weekend then have a timer that switches on few lights outside the house and maybe a couple inside too at night to give the appearance that house is occupied.
Even if a neighborhood is protected by a strong police force it is sensible to prevent crime instead of regretting about lost items after a theft has been committed. The biggest and best burglar alarms cannot deter determined robbers that know where to find extra keys that owners hide outside the house and will make daredevil attempt to enter a house if they know that it is likely to yield a rich haul.
Expensive items like jewelry, antiques, rare paintings, private documents etc., are things that cannot be replicated easily. If you are planning on taking a vacation or a short official trip it is safer not to keep any valuables at home as burglars are clever at gauging homes that are not occupied.
