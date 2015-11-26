6 tips to make your child's study room more friendly

A kid’s mind is credulous and can be moulded pretty easily. Therefore, it is important to provide the right learning and working atmosphere to the kid from the very beginning. Most of the people usually designate a place to the kid and assume that their job is done; however, just allocating the space is job far from done. A number of things must be considered to ensure that the office space encourages maximum focus and learning. For instance, the colour theme of the house plays an important role in determining the child’s susceptibilities and behaviour; but the parents or caretakers often tend to overlook this or are not even aware of it. The office must facilitate learning and growth of the child. Here are some of the important things to remember to make the child's office more friendly and attractive.
Colours have an impact on the human behaviour and thus, while setting up the office for the child, it is important to keep this factor in mind. While there are some colours that promote focus and concentration, there are some which may cause distraction and stimulate aggression. Red colour must be avoided as it can be too exciting and hence result in loss of focus. Yellow and orange colours create a warm and soothing ambience and aid concentration. However, these colours should come from the duller side of the palette. If the colour is too bright, it can cause distractions. Green and blue are more calming and soothing than any other colours. They can help the kids focus better. One must not forget that these are the generic interpretation of colours on the kids’ behavioural pattern. Child’s personal inclination may weigh in at times.
A person’s body develops the best during the early age. This is why, while choosing the desk and chair for the child’s
room, it is crucial to pick the furniture that promotes growth. Child’s comfort and growth are nonnegotiable for the parents and hence investing wisely in the furniture for their office is crucial. Wood furniture items are most widely used for the kids’ rooms. But top-grade plastic is also quite prevalent. Desk and chair for the kid’s room should have round edges to prevent any injuries. The chair should be high enough so that the armrest is at the same level as the edge of the table. This will help keep the spine straight. Kids must also be able to plant their feet completely on the ground while sitting; this means the height of the chair should be small enough so that the legs don’t dangle from it. The height of the desk should be such that the space between the knee and the top of the desk is no more than 5 to 6 inches.
Child’s office or room should be setup at the place in the house which is a little away from where all the action is taking place. Kids, just like adults, can focus better when it is quieter. The right room temperature also factors in when it comes to making the child’s office comfortable and learning friendly. Too hot or too cold a place will cause discomfort and loss of concentration. Comfortable temperature falls in the ballpark range of 18 to 23 degree Celsius (around 65 to 72 F). High humidity level will also make the kid uncomfortable. If possible, one can get the dehumidifier for the child’s office.
Natural light is the best for the child’s office or study room. Therefore, the child should be allotted the brightest and most naturally lit room of the house. South-East or East is the best room positioning for child’s office. The morning lights can have a profound impact on the child’s physical as well as mental growth. The rooms in the west are not really perfect for a kid as the light will penetrate only after late in the afternoon. Soft artificial light, evenly spread throughout the room, is the best for the child’s office. The room must be well lit for proper visibility, but it shouldn’t be too bright. A study focus lamp on the table that secludes the study area from the rest of the room could help the child be more focussed.
There are a variety of tools and equipment that can enhance the workspace children. For instance, a pen/pencil stand can be placed on the desk so that the kid can easily access it whenever needed. The stand can house a number of pens and pencils and other items such as a small ruler. A digital alarm clock with the ‘reminder’ feature can help the kids recall the items in their to-do list. A small white/black board either mounted on the wall or supported by a stand could be a great add-on to the kid’s room. It will also help them write down the to-do list. The other tools that can be the part of the room include globe, maps, and pin board.
A neat and uncluttered study room promotes concentration and also helps keep the child’s mind clear. This is why proper storage management is necessary at children workspace. A number of storage tools can be used for this purpose including storage baskets, wall pocket hanging, utensil holder, closets, bookshelves and drawers. The kid’s workspace may not necessarily be very spacious and hence clever storage will be needed to optimize the space. Proper storage does not only make the place look clean, it also ensures quick and easy access to the things.
Setting up the workspace for a child is not very difficult. There are a few things that one must keep in mind and the kid’s office can become a place where they would love to spend time. As outlined above, the place needs to be optimized to promote learning.