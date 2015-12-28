Creative breakfast bars for an Indian home

In todays busy, on-the-go world there is barely enough time to stop and think about what to prepare for the next meal. The thought of preparing a meal, dealing with the children’s homework, and preparing for the next days activities, all at the same time, can be overwhelming. Too often this leads to a trip to the local fast food outlet for the ease and simplicity. However what if you could do all these tasks at once in the comfort of your own home, whilst preparing a healthy home cooked meal? A breakfast bar in the kitchen can provide a way to prepare the evenings meal, whilst overseeing the children’s homework and hearing about their plans for the next day. A breakfast bar is simply an extension of the kitchen bench, or a kitchen island with a row of high stools where people can sit. It is both functional and an attractive addition to any kitchen. They can be designed to suit any kitchen style. homify has found some creative designs for inspiration.
In small houses or apartments there is often not enough space to include a separate dining area. In these situations a breakfast bar is the perfect alternative. A breakfast bar allows for the residents to sit comfortably whilst still enjoying a meal in a social setting. This small kitchen shows how a breakfast bar can be included into a small space. This breakfast bar takes up very little space, consisting of an extension of the kitchen workspace, and three stools, which can be stored neatly underneath the bar. The breakfast bar offers residents the opportunity to grab a bite to eat on the way out. The green and white modern colour scheme create a cool and modern atmosphere.
For the busy fast paced family, the breakfast bar is a great addition to any family home. It is a simple extension of an existing kitchen bench or kitchen island. Stools are placed underneath, allowing for people to sit and eat a meal whist interacting with the cook. This is a great way for people to eat a quick meal as they run out the door for work, an appointment or to school. It is not only practical, but an attractive design addition. This breakfast bar is a great example. The bar is created from an extension to the existing kitchen bench. The stools are placed out of the way underneath the bench. The breakfast bar is situated underneath an amazing glass sloping ceiling. The stunning natural light illuminates the breakfast bar, and brings a morning glow into the kitchen. This bar was made by Wodu Architects.
A country cottage style kitchen is a wonderful way to bring a traditional cosy atmosphere to the house. It is popular for these designs to have an island bench in the middle of the space. This is often used as one of the main working spaces. A breakfast bar can easily be incorporated into this kitchen island with a bit of creativity and a touch of genius. This kitchen is a great example. This traditional cottage style kitchen has been enhanced with the addition of a breakfast bar. The kitchen island has been widened to allow for space underneath. Three stools have been included to allow seating for guests and residents. This breakfast bar fits into this design seamlessly, continuing the white, and pale blue theme of the style.
When considering a breakfast bar for a home, it is important to consider who will use it and how it will be used. For large families it may be important to have a larger breakfast bar to allow for the entire family to enjoy breakfast at the same time. This breakfast bar is a great example of how a large breakfast bar can be achievable, functional and attractive. This breakfast bar is made by Hérmanes Abreu Arquitetura of Brazil. It uses a circular kitchen design to allow for the maximum breakfast bar space. This huge bar can accommodate up to six people. The colour scheme is a wonderful palate of warm orange, browns and creams. This creates an energetic and invigorating atmosphere first thing in the morning.
A breakfast bar is a great place to enjoy a quick meal on the way out. It can also be used for a range of other purposes. It is a blank surface that can be used for anything and everything. While you are preparing the evening meal, the children are able to do their homework, under the careful guidance of the cook. This kitchen is a great illustration of this. This is a stunning modern kitchen. The breakfast bar is slightly risen above the kitchen bench allowing for work on computers, notebooks or for simply eating breakfast. The design of the kitchen is simple but effective. The majority of the design is in a neutral white, with the kitchen splash backs as the focus in a stunning pale blue. This design represents how a breakfast bar can turn a modern style into a functional space.
With the rise in popularity of open plan living styles, there have been an increase in interest in the minimalist style. To place a minimalist kitchen in one corner allows the space around it to become flexible and fluid, depending on what it is needed for at that time. This minimalist kitchen illustrates this well. This minimalist kitchen has everything in it a kitchen should, and nothing extra. If possible items have more than one function. This is certainly the case for this minimalist breakfast bar. The breakfast bar serves also as preparation space for the kitchen. This amazingly simple and minimalist kitchen has a basic white and timber colour scheme. It shows how a very simple design can be functional and effective.
Breakfast bars can be a useful addition to any kitchen, no matter what the size. This is a large kitchen. It is a U-shaped design in which one side creates the breakfast bar. The breakfast bar serves many purposes in the kitchen. It is not only used for grabbing a quick meal as you dash out the door. It is also used for working on, or supervising children work on their homework. It is also a very social place. The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home as this is where the family comes together. The breakfast bar allows the family to come together, even when cooking. This stunning kitchen is a sleek, modern design. The modern silver theme brings all the elements together in a strong modern design.
A breakfast bar is a great addition to any kitchen. It can be used for more than simply breakfast. It is often used as a space to consume a quick meal as you dash out the door, or as a place to supervise the children’s homework. It can also serve as a social hub as the family gathers around to make a festive meal. Whatever way it is used, it is always a functional and stylish item. Try installing a breakfast bar in any design. It is often as simple as extending a bench top or kitchen island. For more kitchen ideas see 10 Modern Kitchen Islands.