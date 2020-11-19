How to convert your balcony into a room

As your career progresses, your family expands or your children grow older, there will come a time when your home needs the extra space, whether it’s for a home office, study or even a relaxing area to entertain guests. Of course, moving into a bigger home can solve this problem, but with real estate prices skyrocketing in India's urban areas, not everyone has the funds to buy a new home every few years.

In most homes, when the search begins for extra space that can be used to create an additional room or work space, the balcony presents the only solution. In homes where the balcony is seen as an empty space, ideas to convert the balcony into a room can really help. The balcony can also be made into a study if you like! There is no dearth in terms of creativity when it comes to balcony to room conversions, so be sure to expand your mind!

If you are a home owner converting your balcony to a room, we have put together 7 design ideas for you.