How to convert your balcony into a room

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green
As your career progresses, your family expands or your children grow older, there will come a time when your home needs the extra space, whether it’s for a home office, study or even a relaxing area to entertain guests. Of course, moving into a bigger home can solve this problem, but with real estate prices skyrocketing in India's urban areas, not everyone has the funds to buy a new home every few years.

In most homes, when the search begins for extra space that can be used to create an additional room or work space, the balcony presents the only solution. In homes where the balcony is seen as an empty space, ideas to convert the balcony into a room can really help. The balcony can also be made into a study if you like! There is no dearth in terms of creativity when it comes to balcony to room conversions, so be sure to expand your mind!

If you are a home owner converting your balcony to a room, we have put together 7 design ideas for you.

1. Privacy screens in the balcony

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Whether you want to use your balcony for extra seating for guests by opening out the living room door or just want to create an al fresco dining area, you still want it to be private. Install a partition screen like in this image to block views from the neighbor's balcony. A natural green barrier can be created using creepers or vines to protect the area from prying eyes from nearby towers or buildings. In this manner, you can convert your balcony into a nice cozy corner where you can sit back and relax. 

2. Converting the balcony into a study

balKonzept Balkontisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Garden Furniture
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If you're looking for ideas to convert the balcony into a room, this idea might come in handy. Do you feel like you need a quiet work space away from the sound of your children playing or home appliances being operated? If you answered yes, then consider converting your balcony into a study. If it’s too narrow for a regular desk, get custom-made furniture, like this one, which doesn’t occupy much space.

3. An outdoor bar in the balcony

Balcony Design, Greater Noida, H5 Interior Design H5 Interior Design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood effect
H5 Interior Design

Balcony Design, Greater Noida

H5 Interior Design
H5 Interior Design
H5 Interior Design

For anyone who is looking to convert a balcony to a room, here is a great idea! A neglected balcony can be transformed into an outdoor bar for entertaining guests by building a bar counter with a protective roof and adding a furniture set for seating. Add decorative accessories on the wall to enhance the style of the area. 

4. From a balcony to a glass room

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

To create an all-weather room that can be used throughout the year, it’s wise to enclose the balcony with sliding glass windows. During the monsoon, the windows can be shut to use the space for watching the rain. In winter, the windows can be opened to bring in the sunshine. Get weather-resistant furniture that can withstand exposure to the natural elements when the windows are opened. Whether you wish to produce a bedroom with balcony or simply an additional seating space, this room can support plenty of choices.

5. Enclosed study or home office balcony

드레스룸과 서재가 있는 15평 신혼집, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern study/office
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

The balcony can be converted into an efficient study or home office, like in this image. All you need to do is design the layout and enclose balcony so that it has sufficient work space, ample storage and does not look cluttered. Don’t forget to leave space for moving around. Notice how this efficient design has a narrower floating desk counter along the wall so that it doesn’t block the passageway?

6. From regular balcony to party pad

A Private Bar Set In Indonesian Night Life Theme homify Balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

A Private Bar Set In Indonesian Night Life Theme

homify
homify
homify

Wondering how to convert your balcony into a room? Let this image speak for itself. By using stylish furniture, wall cladding and a few eclectic lighting and decor accessories, you can completely change the look of your balcony so that it resembles a posh lounge. Your guests will be impressed for sure!


7. A cozy nook in the balcony

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Whether you want a quiet corner for reading or a place to enjoy a cup of tea and relax, you can design your balcony to serve the purpose. Build wall niches for placing decorative accessories, install deck flooring and get colorful furniture – it’s as easy as that! Definitely one of the easiest and best idea to convert balcony into a room, don't you think? 

For ideas to add greenery indoors, see this ideabook.

Some more interesting ideas

Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN MAD Design Balcony Building,Furniture,Property,Blue,Table,Interior design,Lighting,Floor,Comfort,Wall
MAD Design

Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN

MAD Design
MAD Design
MAD Design

For times when you require an additional seating area to welcome your guests, this idea can work wonders as you can incorporate a narrow seating bench along the grill to provide a proper place for your guests to engage in some heartfelt conversations. You can even add a few different sized cushions to make the whole space cosy and comforting. People who prefer enclosing an apartment balcony can also opt for sliding glass or wooden frames on the grills.

Residence Mr. Hardeep, Studio Ezube Studio Ezube Balcony Plant,Property,Furniture,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Window,Living room,Flooring,Floor
Studio Ezube

Residence Mr. Hardeep

Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube
Studio Ezube

If you are a lover of nature, then you can convert the vast space of your balcony into a nature-inspired open room. All you need to do is ask the design professionals to lay some artificial grass on the floor, create a vertical garden, hang some pots and add beautiful pieces of furniture. That way, you can achieve a perfect place for entertaining guests and for enjoying a hot cup of tea while taking in the beauty of nature.

10 beautiful door designs for traditional Indian welcome
Do you have any other ideas to share with us? Answer in the comments.


