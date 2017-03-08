7 tips for cross ventilation in your home

There’s more to a well-designed home than just aesthetics. It should have air flowing freely through it to keep the ambiance fresh and pleasing. In older houses, the placement of windows and doors on opposite or adjacent walls was sufficient for providing cross ventilation. However, in modern urban homes, where smaller rooms and air-conditioning result in cramped spaces with stale air, it’s important to design efficient ventilation that can be used to bring fresh air into the home for at least a few hours every day.
In this ideabook, we present 7 simple solutions for creating efficient cross ventilation in your home.
In dark and gloomy rooms, often a skylight is incorporated to bring in natural light to brighten up the space. Design a skylight that can be opened easily to bring in fresh air into the room in addition to light. The bonus – it can be left open at night to enjoy the view of the starlit sky!
For a living room that has a view of the garden, instead of windows, consider fixing accordion-style folding glass doors that open completely to maximize ventilation besides connecting the interiors to the refreshing greenery outdoors.
In apartments, where rooms look directly into a neighbouring unit, residents don’t like to leave their windows open as it takes away their privacy. An efficient alternative is to use wooden shutters as a second layer to the glass windows. The outer glass layer can be kept open to bring in fresh air, while the slats in the shutters maintain privacy without comprising on ventilation.
Leaving a back door open all day for ventilation, even if it faces the back yard, isn’t a good idea from a safety perspective. Instead, consider installing a Dutch door that is divided in half horizontally so that the top half can be left open for bringing in fresh air, while the bottom half serves as a protective barrier.
If the concern about security is preventing you from opening your windows for cross ventilation, fix a strong metal grill outside. That way, you can leave the window open throughout the day to enjoy fresh air and the view, like in this home.
In India, homeowners hesitate to keep their doors and windows open throughout the day as it invites mosquitoes and other flying insects that could pose a health hazard. Installing doors and windows with protective mesh is a simple solution for this problem. You can enjoy the fresh air without worrying about insects. In fact, if you have a veranda or balcony that you don’t use for this reason, consider installing a protective mesh cover around it to enjoy the breeze in comfort.
In an area of the home, where safety is not a concern, like a wall partitioning an indoor garden or internal courtyard, building a brick lattice structure for the wall or installing a perforated ceramic screen as a partition is a great idea for ensuring that there is an ample supply of fresh air in the home always.
