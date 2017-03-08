7 tips for cross ventilation in your home

There’s more to a well-designed home than just aesthetics. It should have air flowing freely through it to keep the ambiance fresh and pleasing. In older houses, the placement of windows and doors on opposite or adjacent walls was sufficient for providing cross ventilation. However, in modern urban homes, where smaller rooms and air-conditioning result in cramped spaces with stale air, it’s important to design efficient ventilation that can be used to bring fresh air into the home for at least a few hours every day.

In this ideabook, we present 7 simple solutions for creating efficient cross ventilation in your home.