12 kitchen cabinets for your home

Today most kitchens have modular cabinets that are designed to be attached either above or below the counter and are made of a large variety of materials like wood, PVC, melamine and stainless steel. Depending on the budget and comfort level of owners these cabinets are provided with varied door styles and finishes. As cabinets play a significant role in kitchen budget and layout these have to be selected carefully to maintain harmony in the region.

Here are a few creative kitchen cabinets designed by professionals at Homify that can be adapted to suit different kitchen styles.